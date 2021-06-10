good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 10, 2021
Photo: Lanae Bays/MHUSD
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsSchools

Photos: Central High School, Class of 2021

33 seniors graduate from Morgan Hill continuation school

By: Staff Report
Central High School, the district’s continuation school, graduated 33 seniors at a June 3 ceremony on the school’s campus on Tilton Avenue.

Central High’s Student Speaker for the ceremony, Michael Fuentez, described the challenges he—like many of his classmates—faced throughout his first three years of high school, even before the Covid-19 pandemic started. He said Central was the first place where he felt welcome and supported during his high school career.

“The masks are off. Our future is whatever we want it to be,” Fuentez concluded. “We write the rules. We write the plan. If you have a plan to be someone (or) to do something, make that plan your destiny.”

Central High School Class of 2021 graduates file out to greet their friends and families after their June 3 ceremony. Photo: MHUSD
