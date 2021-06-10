MHPD officers, staff complete sexual orientation, gender identity training

The Morgan Hill Police Department announced that all its sworn officers and dispatch staff members have completed training on sexual orientation and gender identity in time for Pride month, which is recognized in June.

The training is certified by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, and focuses on:

– The difference between sexual orientation and gender identity and how these aspects of identity relate to each other and race, culture and religion

– Terminology used to identify and describe members of the JGBTQ+ community members

– How to create an inclusive workplace in law enforcement for LGBTQ+ community members

– Major historical moments in history related to the LGBTQ+ community and law enforcement

– And how law enforcement can respond effectively to domestic violence and hate crimes involving the LGBTQ+ community.

The training course was developed by Greg Miraglia, founder of Out To Protect. The goal of the training was to improve the culture in law enforcement for employees who are in the minority when it comes to sexual orientation or gender identity, and to improve police departments’ effectiveness in serving the LGBTQ+ community in California, says a press release from MHPD.

“The Morgan Hill Police Department believes in equity, diversity and inclusiveness, providing everyone in the community a voice in the fight against inequality,” says the press release.