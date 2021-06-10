good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 10, 2021
Morgan Hill Police Chief Shane Palsgrove, City Councilmember Yvonne Martinez Beltran (and daughter), City Manager Christina Turner, Mayor Rich Constantine, City Attorney Don Larkin, Mayor Pro Tem John McKay and City Councilmember Rene Spring pause for a photo at the city's June 1 rainbow flag raising ceremony.
MHPD officers, staff complete sexual orientation, gender identity training

Program certified by POST

By: Staff Report
The Morgan Hill Police Department announced that all its sworn officers and dispatch staff members have completed training on sexual orientation and gender identity in time for Pride month, which is recognized in June.  

The training is certified by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, and focuses on:

– The difference between sexual orientation and gender identity and how these aspects of identity relate to each other and race, culture and religion

– Terminology used to identify and describe members of the JGBTQ+ community members

– How to create an inclusive workplace in law enforcement for LGBTQ+ community members

– Major historical moments in history related to the LGBTQ+ community and law enforcement

– And how law enforcement can respond effectively to domestic violence and hate crimes involving the LGBTQ+ community.

The training course was developed by Greg Miraglia, founder of Out To Protect. The goal of the training was to improve the culture in law enforcement for employees who are in the minority when it comes to sexual orientation or gender identity, and to improve police departments’ effectiveness in serving the LGBTQ+ community in California, says a press release from MHPD.

“The Morgan Hill Police Department believes in equity, diversity and inclusiveness, providing everyone in the community a voice in the fight against inequality,” says the press release.

