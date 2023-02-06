good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
"MOHI Love" is spelled out in large metal letters at the intersection of Watsonville and Uvas roads in Morgan Hill. Photo: Tarmo Hannula
PHOTO: Morgan Hill winery spreads the love for Valentine’s Day

By: Tarmo Hannula
These giant metal letters welcoming people to Morgan Hill were recently installed at the corner of Watsonville and Uvas roads. The letters invite passersby to the nearby Sycamore Creek Vineyards, 12755 Uvas Road, which is home to the MOHI wine tasting room, where visitors can sample Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and other wines. MOHI Wine is also celebrating Valentine’s Day with “Sweethearts Night” on Feb. 11 from 6-10pm, featuring a three-course dinner and live music. For information and tickets, visit liveloveleal.com/vineyards/mohi-wine.

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.

