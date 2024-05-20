A 23-year-old man was struck and killed by a juvenile driver early Sunday morning near Saint Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, according to police.

At about 12:30am May 19, officers were called to the area of No Name Uno near the hospital and found the man, a Gilroy resident, lying in the street.

A nurse from the hospital was driving by and provided medical aid but the victim was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, who said drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with any information related to the investigation can contact Sgt. Michael McMahon at 408.846.0521 or [email protected].

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling 408.846.0330.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.