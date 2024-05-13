Gilroy High School hosted the 19th annual Gifted Games on May 3, bringing students with disabilities to the athletic field for an Olympic-style friendly competition.

The Gifted Games originated through Hollister High School’s Life Skills program, according to Hollister High. Now, HHS and Gilroy High take turns hosting the event each year.

Over 100 student competitors—plus spectators—from San Benito County and Gilroy came together on May 3 to cheer each other on and promote inclusion.

“Teachers and paraeducators look forward to the Gifted Games each year as much as the students do,” said Lorie Castro, Gilroy Unified School District special education teacher.

Games on May 3 included the javelin toss, basketball, throwing a baseball and soccer, among others, according to Castro.

“As for my own experience as a teacher?” Castro added. “I love it whole-heartedly and bask in the experience. My favorite part of the Gifted Games is everything. I love the anticipation, the smiles, watching them compete in the games, and seeing students like sixth grader Nora Vera sprinting down the track with her dad by her side during the race. It was an awesome moment.”

2024 Gifted Games, Gilroy High School. Photo: Aisling Maher

