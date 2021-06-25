good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 28, 2021
Gilroy Police maintain a presence at Littlejohn's Fine Jewelry on the 8200 block of Monterey Street, where the owner reportedly shot a killed a man inside the business on June 24. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
NewsCrimeFeatured

Jewelry store owner suspected in Gilroy homicide

‘Not a random act of violence,’ police say

By: Staff Report
The owner of a Gilroy jewelry store shot and killed a man he knew inside the business on June 24, according to new information released by the Gilroy Police Department.

According to police, at about 1pm, officers responded to Littlejohn’s Fine Jewelry on the 8200 block of Monterey Street for a report of a shooting. 

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Jose Francisco Valiente-Martinez, 44, of Gilroy, was immediately taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

Jose Francisco Valiente-Martinez

Valiente-Martinez is listed as the owner of the business, according to City of Gilroy’s business license data.

The victim was a 39-year-old man from Gilroy. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police said that based on the preliminary investigation, Valiente-Martinez and the victim knew each other, and it was “not a random act of violence.”

“There is no ongoing threat to public safety,” police stated in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jason Greathead at 408.846.0373.  Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.

Staff Report

