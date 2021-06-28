good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
84.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
June 28, 2021
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police blotter: Spousal abuse, disturbances

By: Staff Report
100
0

Disturbance

Police responded to a disturbance on Crest Avenue at 11:24am June 14.

A disturbance was reported on Railroad Avenue, 3:45pm June 15.

Battery

A battery was reported on Garden Way in Morgan Hill, 10:04am June 14.

Petty theft

Police responded to a report of petty theft at a store in Cochrane Plaza. The incident was reported at 4:45pm June 14.

Someone stole or attempted to steal items from a store at Cochrane Plaza, about 11:30am June 15.

A suspect stole items from a store at Tennant Station. The crime was reported at 8:26am June 18.

Burglary

A burglary was reported on Monterey Road, 1:43pm June 15.

Malicious phone calls

Someone reported a suspect made malicious phone calls to a La Mar Drive address. The crime was reported at 12:52pm June 16.

Vandalism

Someone vandalized a property on Monterey Road in Morgan Hill. The crime was reported at 4:41pm June 16.

Fraud

Police took a fraud report from a resident on Tennant Avenue, at 3:17pm June 17.

Auto burglary

A suspect or suspects broke into a vehicle on East Main Avenue. The burglary was reported at 12:50am June 18.

Stolen vehicle

A vehicle was stolen from a spot on San Pablo Court. The crime was reported at 5:13pm June 19.

Warrant

A 37-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant and on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer, 1:03pm June 15. The arrest took place in the area of Keith Way and East Edmundson Avenue.

Spousal abuse

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of battery of a spouse. The arrest took place at 1:13am June 20 on Barrett Avenue.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Jewelry store owner suspected in Gilroy homicide

Staff Report -
The owner of a Gilroy jewelry store shot and...
COVID-19

State announces agreement to extend eviction moratorium

Eli Walsh -
State officials announced an agreement Friday on an extension...
Local News

County declares local drought emergency

Staff Report -
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors became the...
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Podcast: Bringing home some new CCS hardware | Cover 3 Sports

Police blotter: Spousal abuse, disturbances