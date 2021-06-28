Police blotter: Spousal abuse, disturbances

Disturbance

Police responded to a disturbance on Crest Avenue at 11:24am June 14.

A disturbance was reported on Railroad Avenue, 3:45pm June 15.

Battery

A battery was reported on Garden Way in Morgan Hill, 10:04am June 14.

Petty theft

Police responded to a report of petty theft at a store in Cochrane Plaza. The incident was reported at 4:45pm June 14.

Someone stole or attempted to steal items from a store at Cochrane Plaza, about 11:30am June 15.

A suspect stole items from a store at Tennant Station. The crime was reported at 8:26am June 18.

Burglary

A burglary was reported on Monterey Road, 1:43pm June 15.

Malicious phone calls

Someone reported a suspect made malicious phone calls to a La Mar Drive address. The crime was reported at 12:52pm June 16.

Vandalism

Someone vandalized a property on Monterey Road in Morgan Hill. The crime was reported at 4:41pm June 16.

Fraud

Police took a fraud report from a resident on Tennant Avenue, at 3:17pm June 17.

Auto burglary

A suspect or suspects broke into a vehicle on East Main Avenue. The burglary was reported at 12:50am June 18.

Stolen vehicle

A vehicle was stolen from a spot on San Pablo Court. The crime was reported at 5:13pm June 19.

Warrant

A 37-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant and on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer, 1:03pm June 15. The arrest took place in the area of Keith Way and East Edmundson Avenue.

Spousal abuse

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of battery of a spouse. The arrest took place at 1:13am June 20 on Barrett Avenue.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.