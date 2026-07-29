Nearly 400 people attended Outride Day at Specialized Bicycle Components’ headquarters in Morgan Hill on July 21. The event brought together researchers, educators, community leaders, families, and cyclists to explore the connection between cycling, brain health and well-being.

The day’s program featured the Outride Summit, a Community Expo with more than 20 organizations participation, and a Specialized Open House that provided rare public access to portions of the campus—including their museum and wind tunnel.

Attendees participated in interactive experiences, exploring how cycling and physical activity can support attention, focus and cognitive health.

Outride is a nonprofit that advances research, programs, and funding to empower people to experience the brain-health benefits of cycling.