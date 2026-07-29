A growing field of candidates has filed paperwork or announced plans to run for Morgan Hill’s mayor, City Council and school board seats, according to election officials.

Incumbent Mayor Mark Turner has confirmed he is running for reelection. He faces a challenge from Kristopher Clayton, who filed nomination paperwork July 13, according to the City of Morgan Hill’s elections web page.

In a campaign message posted to Facebook, Clayton cast himself as an outsider candidate, arguing that decisions about Morgan Hill have too often been made by people disconnected from residents’ daily lives, and pledging to give the community a stronger voice in shaping its future.

For City Council District B, Steven Hayes II, a former fire captain and paramedic, filed July 15. In announcing his campaign, Hayes pointed to his emergency-services background and said he wants to keep the city safe while supporting local businesses, youth programs and families.

District B incumbent Yvonne Martinez Beltran has not yet confirmed whether she will seek reelection.

For City Council District D, Incumbent Marilyn Librers filed July 13 to run for another term. She will face Dolores Alvarado, CEO of Community Health Partnership and former County Public Health official.

Four trustee areas on the Morgan Hill Unified School District board are on the ballot. In Area 1, incumbent Nancy Altman is running unopposed so far. In Area 2, Board President John Horner is seeking reelection against challenger Gabriela Winter, according to an unofficial candidate list compiled by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

For Area 3, board Vice President Sarah Northrup Gadus faces two challengers: Art Cohen, a former tech executive who has received the endorsement of the Morgan Hill Federation of Teachers, and Cesar Gamboa.

In Area 4, two candidates have entered the race: Claudia Ortiz, an MHUSD parent and owner of a local Benjamin Moore paint store; and Glen R. Webb, a retired teacher and former principal of Live Oak High School who also served as the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.

Incumbent Pamela Gardiner does not appear on the candidate list and has not responded to requests for confirmation of her filing plans.

Santa Clara County Board of Education Trustee Raeena Lari, who represents Area 7, is running for reelection unopposed so far.

For the Valley Water Board of Directors, District 1 incumbent John Varela has indicated he plans to file. He will face Jimmy Forbis, who served as Gilroy’s city administrator for nine years before retiring in 2025.

The nomination period for the Nov. 3 general election closes at 5pm Aug. 7, and can be extended to Aug. 12 for offices in which an eligible incumbent does not file.