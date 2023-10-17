good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
75.4 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 17, 2023
Article Search
Santa Clara County Office of Education
FeaturedNewsLocal NewsSchools

Office of Education expands special education programs at South County Annex

By: Staff Report
0
0

The Santa Clara County Office of Education (SCCOE) is expanding special education offerings to include services for students in grades 6 and up at its South County Annex in Gilroy.

The expansion will begin in early November and will support both Gilroy Unified and Morgan Hill Unified School District students with disabilities in secondary grades. Once on campus, students will have access to gardening and music classes, weekly swimming, field trips, the student wellness center and inclusion opportunities with peers. 

“We are pleased to be able to provide this option for eligible students and their families,” County Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan said. “I am thankful for the partnerships with both Gilroy Unified School District and Morgan Hill Unified School District. It is because of these valued partnerships that we are able to offer this expanded option for middle school and older students in South County.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Santa Clara County Office of Education to provide resources to secondary students in South County,” Gilroy Unified School District Superintendent Anisha Munshi said. “Providing programming at the South County Annex will ensure students’ needs are met by skilled and caring staff members, close to home.”    

“We’re grateful to the Santa Clara County Office of Education and the Gilroy Unified School District for their unwavering partnership and dedication to meeting the unique needs of our students,” Morgan Hill Unified School District Superintendent Carmen Garcia said. “This innovative approach will serve to educate and foster a culture of inclusion, providing boundless opportunities for each and every child to thrive, every single day. ” 

The SCCOE South County Annex offers a variety of academic programs for individuals preschool aged through 22 years old. The academic programs currently include Head Start early learning, Opportunity Youth Academy, South County Community School and Migrant Education. 

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2e337s8d.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Newsom signs ‘Melanie’s Law’ requiring fentanyl safety plans in schools

Middle and high school students across California will be...
Community

Police investigate swastika in notebook at Live Oak High School

Morgan Hill Police last week investigated a notebook found...
Business

City Council will review commission’s Chick-fil-A approval

Upon request from one of its members, the Morgan...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,286FollowersFollow
2,841FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Newsom signs ‘Melanie’s Law’ requiring fentanyl safety plans in schools

Police investigate swastika in notebook at Live Oak High School