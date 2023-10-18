good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
83.7 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 18, 2023
Article Search
Sobrato High senior Noah Taylor fights his way through a group of Mt. Pleasant High defenders during the teams' league game Oct. 13. (Jonathan Natividad/special to the Times)
SportsHigh School SportsSobrato High School

Bulldogs football steamrolls Mt. Pleasant in league action 

Noah Taylor sets school’s single-season record for rushing yards

By: Gordon Kass
14
0

On paper, Sobrato and Mt. Pleasant had identical records. The home-standing Cardinals had a strong offense, while the Bulldogs’ defense still had some rough patches. 

It had all the makings for what could’ve been a close game. Crumble up that paper and throw it away. 

On the football field that Friday night, it was total domination by Sobrato in a 48-6 blowout over Mt. Pleasant in Blossom Valley Athletic League Santa Teresa-Valley Division play Oct. 13.   

The Bulldogs bulldozed the Cardinals for five touchdowns amidst 304 yards of total offense including a record-setting day for senior running back Noah Taylor, who broke Jared Jones’ school record of 1,643 rushing yards in one season. 

“The blocking scheme was very good,” Taylor said. “We started to connect our plays and all our plays were working. It’s like the best offensive line in school history. The holes are there.”

Taylor led Sobrato with 284 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just 12 carries, putting him at 1,836 yards this season with three games and the Central Coast Section playoffs remaining. His scores came from 42, 48, 10 and 59-yards out. 

The second touchdown was on a tackle-breaking run which broke the school single-season rushing record.

With the victory, the Bulldogs improved to a 1-1 record in league play and 4-3 overall. The Cardinals dropped to 0-2 in the Santa Teresa—Valley Division standings and 3-4 overall. 

Seniors Lucas Laisure at right guard and Jorge Mendoza at left guard are the forces that lead the way on runs and protect the quarterback on passes. Junior Logan Nielsen adds big-time size with his 6-foot-4, 270-pound frame, as does Gustavo Ureta and tight end Alexandr Kushchanka.

Sophomore quarterback Braydon Hughes completed 6-of-8 pass attempts for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Ryan Hankins caught two of the scoring throws and Parker Orr pulled in one touchdown. The passes were on target and the wide receivers showcased speed to get open, racking up yards after the catch.

The Bulldogs’ defense sparkled throughout the night, as well.

Going into last week’s contest, the Cardinals had scored 20 or more points in five of their six games. 

At halftime, Sobrato led 35-0 and held Mt. Pleasant to just three first downs and minus 15 yards of total offense. 

Sobrato junior linebacker Luke Anderson was in the Cardinals’ backfield time and time again, blowing plays up and nailing runners behind the line of scrimmage. Laisure and Taylor were right there with him in the middle, stifling Mt. Pleasant.

“Our coaches put the time in, watching film,” Taylor said. “Our defensive coordinator (Jerry Wyness) knows exactly what they are going to do. We were very dialed into that tonight.”

The line and linebackers formed a virtual brick wall. Along with Anderson, Taylor and Laisure were teammates Kushchanka, Leo Fiorentino and Nielsen.

“When our boys lock in and read their keys, they’re pretty darn good,” Sobrato coach Joel Rueda said. “Noah played extremely well and so did Luke and Lucas. And our secondary allowed them to get after the quarterback.”

The secondary included Hankins, Roberto Cornejo, Orr, Gian Pinlac and Johnothan Cruz.

Sobrato started off strong, scoring four straight touchdowns on drives of 42, 72, 48 and 46 yards to build a 35-point lead going into halftime.

On the second play from scrimmage, Hughes threw a deep spiral out to the right end Orr. The speedy wide-out caught the ball in stride and raced away from Cardinal defenders for a 73-yard touchdown. 

Oddly enough, the offense actually stalled out a bit after that first drive. But, the attack settled back early in the second stanza and exploded from there on out. 

Taylor roared through the left side of the line and scored to increase the margin to 14-0. Hughes hooked up with Hankins on a highlight-reel play, with the receiver pulling in the ball with just one hand. 

Nielsen led the blocking for another Taylor score, a 48-yard burst that showcased Taylor’s combination of physical running and speed. 

Later in the quarter, Hankins caught a short toss from Hughes for another touchdown.

The rout continued in the second half, which was played with a running clock. The game was called early by the referees with about nine minutes to play, due to extracurricular rough stuff.

“I thought we could run anything on them,” Mendoza said. “We’re going on to try to win league.”

Performances like in the Mt. Pleasant game would be a ticket to success. The league season portion of the Bulldogs’ schedule continues at Willow Glen in San Jose on Friday at 7:15pm.

Gordon Kass

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Acorns trounce Lincoln in Mount Hamilton Division opener 

In Live Oak High’s league opener, visiting Lincoln High...
High School Sports

Acorns girls volleyball hangs with mighty Christopher in BVAL action

It was “Dig Pink” night at Christopher High for...
High School Sports

Acorns field hockey survives overtime thriller 

In a crucial league battle last week, Live Oak...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,286FollowersFollow
2,841FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Office of Education expands special education programs at South County Annex

Newsom signs ‘Melanie’s Law’ requiring fentanyl safety plans in schools