Oakwood School has appointed Dr. Cameron Helvey as its new head of school, marking a leadership transition nearly three decades after the independent school in Morgan Hill was founded by his parents.

Helvey assumed the role July 1, succeeding founding Head of School Michelle Helvey. He previously served as Oakwood’s associate head of school after returning to the Morgan Hill campus in 2024, says a press release from Oakwood.

“Cameron has had a lifetime of preparation for this time and place, and Oakwood will be blessed by his education, experience and strong leadership,” Michelle Helvey said in a statement. “Oakwood School is very fortunate to have both a homegrown and pest-practices leader in Cameron Helvey.”

The appointment continues a family tradition of educational leadership. Michelle Helvey’s grandparents founded Pinewood School in Los Altos nearly 70 years ago, says the press release. Michelle and her husband, Ted Helvey, co-founded Oakwood in 1998, growing it into an independent school serving nearly 700 students from preschool through 12th grade. Both will remain involved in advisory roles during the transition.

Cameron Helvey was among Oakwood’s first students when the school opened in 1998. Before returning to Morgan Hill, he held teaching and leadership positions at independent schools in China, California, New Jersey and Tennessee, according to Oakwood officials.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, a master’s degree from Columbia University’s Teachers College and a doctorate in K-12 educational leadership and policy from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College. He is also a recipient of the National Association of Independent Schools Fellowship for Aspiring School Heads.

As associate head of school, Helvey oversaw enrollment, marketing and communications, development, business operations and athletics.

“Since the moment I first set foot as a student on this school’s campus in 1998, I felt something special here,” Helvey said in a letter to the school community. “It’s my privilege and honor to work alongside each one of you to build upon the foundation that has been laid and continue the extraordinary legacy of Oakwood School to serve generations to come.”

Oakwood School is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools. The school describes its mission as providing “a more intentional education” that prepares students for college and life beyond graduation.