Re: Joe Heller cartoon, Free Lance, July 10.

The smile on the beak of the stork transmits the purpose of the fly-over of the Capitol by the stork while depositing the standard “bird droppings” smiling about his delivery. The point of his beak bringing a baby is the job of all storks.

This baby even peeps over on the fly-by with a comment “Nice Shot” because this baby will enjoy birthright citizenship.

Nothing seems more normal than birthright citizenship. We are not alone as all countries provide this birthright.

Thinking of removing this life giving protection seems unimaginable to me. It is the opposite of “All men are created equal” where birthright and equality are embedded in our constitution.

Removing citizenship from newborns removes protection, ensuring that this removal is life threatening. None are more vulnerable than babies.

It seems that our country is going backwards. “We the people” were once babies. Birthright citizenship is normal and basic. It is like two plus two equals four: like the sky is blue and the grass is green. What is the problem?

The unthinkable problem is deep and dark hatred and prejudice more like the Proud Boys and white supremacists. Now that should be the object of elimination. Undemocratic behavior rejects “the pursuit of happiness.” Undemocracy rejects our Constitution.

A better way to celebrate 250 years since the birth of our country is to live up to our Constitution to be proud of our birthright and to grow our country into the maturity of our constitution.

Mary Zanger

Hollister