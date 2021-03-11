Gyms can once again operate indoors with limitations, and Morgan Hill residents will soon have a new place to work out.

Fitness 19 announced that it will open its new 24,700-square-foot gym at 850 Tennant Station on March 15. It fills the former spot of 24 Hour Fitness, which closed following a bankruptcy filing in June.

“We’ve wanted to bring a state-of-the-art fitness facility to Morgan Hill for some time,” said Bob Rodger, president of ENDO Fitness, franchisee of Fitness 19. “I think residents of Morgan Hill are going to be blown away by their new gym. We’ve pulled all the stops with brand new cardio and free weight equipment, open turf training area, studio-style group classes and more.”

The new gym will also offer a treatment center with hydromassage loungers and tanning and personal training services.

Fitness 19 Morgan Hill will operate at a limited capacity in accordance with “Red Tier” Covid restrictions. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

“When gyms were forced to close this year due to Covid mandates, many lost their outlet for exercise and self-care,” Rodger said. “Now more than ever we need the positive physical and mental health benefits of exercise and community. We can’t wait to open our doors to the residents of Morgan Hill.”

For information, visit fit19.com/locations/morgan-hill.