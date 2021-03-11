good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
52.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
March 11, 2021
Article Search
Fall Into a Fitness Routine
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

New gym set to open March 15

Fitness 19 located in Tennant Station

By: Staff Report
15
0

Gyms can once again operate indoors with limitations, and Morgan Hill residents will soon have a new place to work out.

Fitness 19 announced that it will open its new 24,700-square-foot gym at 850 Tennant Station on March 15. It fills the former spot of 24 Hour Fitness, which closed following a bankruptcy filing in June.

“We’ve wanted to bring a state-of-the-art fitness facility to Morgan Hill for some time,” said Bob Rodger, president of ENDO Fitness, franchisee of Fitness 19. “I think residents of Morgan Hill are going to be blown away by their new gym. We’ve pulled all the stops with brand new cardio and free weight equipment, open turf training area, studio-style group classes and more.” 

The new gym will also offer a treatment center with hydromassage loungers and tanning and personal training services.

Fitness 19 Morgan Hill will operate at a limited capacity in accordance with “Red Tier” Covid restrictions. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

“When gyms were forced to close this year due to Covid mandates, many lost their outlet for exercise and self-care,” Rodger said. “Now more than ever we need the positive physical and mental health benefits of exercise and community. We can’t wait to open our doors to the residents of Morgan Hill.”

For information, visit fit19.com/locations/morgan-hill.

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Census tracts highlight Covid-19 disparities in Morgan Hill

Michael Moore -
The state’s plan to distribute more Covid-19 vaccines to...
Read more
Letters

Letter: Support Trammell Crow project

submitted -
Dear Morgan Hill Planning Commissions, City Manager, and City...
Read more
COVID-19

Police blotter: Vandalism, grand theft

Staff Report -
Petty theft A suspect walked out of the 7-Eleven store,...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Census tracts highlight Covid-19 disparities in Morgan Hill

Letter: Support Trammell Crow project