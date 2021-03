Below is a timeline of Covid-19 cases in different jurisdictions in South County. Data is from Santa Clara County’s coronavirus dashboard website.

Covid-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY

Morgan Hill

July 14: 162

July 21: 194

July 22: 213

July 29: 251 (rate per 100,000 population: 572)

Aug. 3: 278

Aug. 10: 341

Aug. 12: 348

Aug. 20: 428

Aug. 31: 497 (rate: 1,133)

Sept. 1: 501

Sept. 15: 572

Sept. 28: 614 (rate: 1,399)

Oct. 19: 650

Nov. 12: 784 (rate: 1,787)

Nov. 17: 839

Nov. 24: 894

Nov. 30: 1,035 (rate: 2,359)

Dec. 8: 1,056

Dec. 16: 1,542

Dec. 21: 1,750

Dec. 29: 1,978

Jan. 5, 2021: 2,231

Jan. 11: 2,536 (rate: 5,780)

Jan. 21: 2,884

Feb. 5: 3,122

Feb. 19: 3,304 (rate: 7,530)

March 15: 3,444 (rate: 7,849)

Gilroy

July 14: 323

July 21: 414

July 22: 453

July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)

Aug. 3: 615

Aug. 10: 804

Aug. 12: 815

Aug. 20: 967

Aug. 31: 1,152 (rate: 2,075)

Sept. 1: 1,162

Sept. 15: 1,382

Sept. 28: 1,539 (rate: 2,772)

Oct. 19: 1,655

Nov. 12: 1,878 (rate: 3,382)

Nov. 17: 2,027

Nov. 24: 2,208

Nov. 30: 2,457 (rate: 4,425)

Dec. 8: 2,935

Dec. 16: 3,566

Dec. 21: 4,003

Dec. 29: 4,520

Jan. 5, 2021: 5,031

Jan. 11: 5,556 (rate: 10,006)

Jan. 21: 6,313

Feb. 5: 6,806

Feb. 19: 7,128 (rate: 12,837)

March 15: 7,372 (rate: 13,277)

San Martin 95046

July 29: 47 (rate: 780)

Aug. 3: 50

Aug. 10: 56

Aug. 12: 57

Aug. 20: 67

Aug. 31: 78 (rate: 1,295)

Sept. 1: 80

Sept. 15: 100

Sept. 28: 116 (rate: 1,925)

Oct. 19: 127

Nov. 12: 141 (rate: 2,340)

Nov. 17: 145

Nov. 24: 149

Nov. 30: 176: (rate: 2,921)

Dec. 8: 226

Dec. 16: 280

Dec. 21: 304

Dec. 29: 352

Jan. 5, 2021: 417

Jan. 11: 469 (rate: 7,784)

Jan. 21: 522 (rate: 8,664)

Feb. 5: 562

Feb. 19: 585 (rate: 9,710)

March 15: 602 (rate: 9,992)