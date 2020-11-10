The driver of a Ford Mustang died in a collision with another vehicle after he fled from police in a high-speed pursuit north of Gilroy, according to authorities.

About 1:03am Nov. 8 a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2002 Mustang on northbound U.S. 101 north of Leavesley Road, according to a press release from CHP. The officer suspected the Mustang’s driver might have been impaired.

The CHP officer activated the patrol unit’s emergency lights, but the Mustang failed to stop and a pursuit began, police said.

The Mustang continued northbound on U.S. 101 at fluctuating speeds until the fleeing vehicle side-swiped a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, police said. The Mustang overturned as a result of the collision and came to rest on its roof, trapping the driver inside.

The male driver of the Mustang died of injuries at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.

Two occupants in the Chevrolet were uninjured.