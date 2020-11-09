good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 10, 2020
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Free Covid-19 testing Nov. 10 at city council building

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
The City of Morgan Hill and Santa Clara County officials will offer free Covid-19 testing Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the city’s council chambers building located at 17555 Peak Ave.

Testing will take place from 9:30am to 4pm, and appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, visit sccfreetest.org.

County officials continue to encourage residents to get tested for Covid-19, especially with numbers of new daily cases rapidly ticking back up weeks after Santa Clara County was cleared to open more indoor business.

Morgan Hill Times Staff

