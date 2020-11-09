The City of Morgan Hill and Santa Clara County officials will offer free Covid-19 testing Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the city’s council chambers building located at 17555 Peak Ave.

Testing will take place from 9:30am to 4pm, and appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, visit sccfreetest.org.

County officials continue to encourage residents to get tested for Covid-19, especially with numbers of new daily cases rapidly ticking back up weeks after Santa Clara County was cleared to open more indoor business.