Local volunteer and nonprofit leader Terry Moriyama is the 2024 Leadership Excellence Award recipient, Leadership Morgan Hill announced this week.

The Leadership Excellence Award each year recognizes the vision and leadership that advance the spirit of community and charity; reflect courage and insight; and inspire others to lead in a similar way, says a press release from LMH.

Moriyama’s contributions and leadership in Morgan Hill include the founding and operation of local nonprofit Air For Paws, as well as her volunteerism on the chamber of commerce board of directors, Rotary Club, LMH board (and a member of the LMH Class of 2004), the Community Law Enforcement Foundation, Mushroom Mardi Gras, Taste of Morgan Hill and more.

Terry Moriyama

Moriyama will be honored at an evening celebration and fundraiser on July 20 at Guglielmo Winery in Morgan Hill.

“Terry’s track record as a super volunteer and an innovative leader has made Morgan Hill an even better community, closely aligning with LMH’s mission and values,” said Steve Tate, LMH Board President. “Our board was thrilled with Terry’s selection—she loves Morgan Hill and it is universally reciprocated.”

The press release describes Moriyama as “a natural leader, always taking charge in a mellow, understated way that has people eager to follow her lead.” Numerous organizations in Morgan Hill have benefited from her leadership and philanthropy.

Perhaps the crowning achievement of Moriyama’s philanthropy is the founding and ongoing operation of Air for Paws. Terry started AFP in 2004 after reading an article by former Fire Chief Derek Witmer who wanted to put oxygen masks on fire engines to save the lives of animals that are affected by fires and other emergencies, says the press release.

Moriyama took charge and immediately decided to form a nonprofit organization to provide such masks for all first responders. Together she and Chief Witmer figured out what should be in the resuscitation kits and started producing them.

“Now used in almost all states and in many countries around the world, the program is a smashing success, saving the lives of many species of domestic animals,” says the press release. “Terry still leads the organization and uses her considerable event planning skills to conduct regular fundraisers to support the program.”

The July 20 gala summer tribute dinner recognizing Moriyama will feature an award program, followed by music and dancing. Reservation information about the event will be announced later this spring.