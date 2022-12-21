Morgan Hill unveils ‘The Eagle’ Poppy Jasper sculpture

After a series of delays, the City of Morgan Hill earlier this month unveiled one of its latest public art acquisitions with a celebration of artist Louis Latronica’s Poppy Jasper sculpture, titled “The Eagle,” in council meeting chambers.

Latronica created the sculpture in 2012 out of Morgan Hill’s signature mineral Poppy Jasper. The piece has been on display in the chambers’ lobby at 17575 Peak Ave. for a couple years.

On Dec. 6, members of the Morgan Hill Library Culture and Arts Commission and city officials held an unveiling ceremony for “The Eagle.” The city also accepted a display case with dozens of smaller works created by Latronica. These works depict various animals, wildlife and natural elements sculpted out of wood, minerals and other materials.

The display case is also on display in council chambers.

“Doing art and woodworking is my passion,” Latronica said at the Dec. 6 ceremony, after expressing his thanks to the city and donors. “It gives me great satisfaction to use my God-given talent to share that. It is with great joy and an honor to me that the Library Culture and Arts Commission is unveiling the Poppy Jasper sculpture.”

The city’s effort to acquire Latronica’s Poppy Jasper as a work of public art began several years ago, and involved many community members. The idea was initially hatched before the Covid-19 pandemic by former LCAC member Bob Benich, who thought the city should purchase the sculpture for posterity and to demonstrate support for local artists.

The LCAC voted in favor of the idea, then began raising funds to purchase the piece. However, the pandemic “ruined” that effort as the community went into lockdown, LCAC Chair Suman Ganapathy said.

Meanwhile, Latronica became ill and was hospitalized for several months. During this time, he told city officials he was willing to donate the sculpture, Ganapathy said.

“That was really fortunate since fundraising for the arts has taken a major hit during this pandemic,” Ganapathy said. “The arts must not be the preserve of just the wealthy and privileged.”

Latronica also wanted to donate his extensive collection of smaller sculptures, minerals and other artifacts. Most of these were donated to the Santa Clara County Office of Education, except for those he gave to the city. Latronica’s neighbor, Judy Salvano, chipped in by purchasing the “beautiful cabinet” displaying the artist’s works at council chambers, Ganapathy said.

Furthermore, the Edward Boss Prado Foundation, Bob and Nancy Benich and Rocke and Glenda Garcia donated funds to purchase a stand for “The Eagle” and two copper plaques describing the work and the artist.

Ganapathy scheduled an unveiling ceremony three times before finally being able to gather Latronica with LCAC members, then-Mayor Rich Constantine and other residents for the Dec. 6 event.

Constantine informed the assembled crowd that Poppy Jasper is a naturally occurring mineral that is only found in Morgan Hill. It is the inspiration behind a three-story glass work created by Gordon Huether that decorates a corner of the downtown parking garage.

“You donated your time, and Bob and Nancy, the Prado Foundation, Rocke and Glenda donated their money so that we can appreciate your artwork for decades to come,” Constantine said at the Dec. 6 unveiling.