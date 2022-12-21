good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
54.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 21, 2022
Article Search
Pictured at the Dec. 6 unveiling of “The Eagle” sculpture are Morgan Hill Library Culture and Arts member Suman Ganapathy, artist Louis Latronica, then-Mayor Rich Constantine, LCAC Chair Patrice Lyn, and LCAC members Amanda Santiago, Cindy Blanton and Katie Khera.
NewsBusinessLocal NewsFeatured

Morgan Hill unveils ‘The Eagle’ Poppy Jasper sculpture

Public art donated by Morgan Hill’s Louis Latronica

By: Michael Moore
36
0

After a series of delays, the City of Morgan Hill earlier this month unveiled one of its latest public art acquisitions with a celebration of artist Louis Latronica’s Poppy Jasper sculpture, titled “The Eagle,” in council meeting chambers. 

Latronica created the sculpture in 2012 out of Morgan Hill’s signature mineral Poppy Jasper. The piece has been on display in the chambers’ lobby at 17575 Peak Ave. for a couple years. 

On Dec. 6, members of the Morgan Hill Library Culture and Arts Commission and city officials held an unveiling ceremony for “The Eagle.” The city also accepted a display case with dozens of smaller works created by Latronica. These works depict various animals, wildlife and natural elements sculpted out of wood, minerals and other materials. 

The display case is also on display in council chambers. 

“Doing art and woodworking is my passion,” Latronica said at the Dec. 6 ceremony, after expressing his thanks to the city and donors. “It gives me great satisfaction to use my God-given talent to share that. It is with great joy and an honor to me that the Library Culture and Arts Commission is unveiling the Poppy Jasper sculpture.”

The city’s effort to acquire Latronica’s Poppy Jasper as a work of public art began several years ago, and involved many community members. The idea was initially hatched before the Covid-19 pandemic by former LCAC member Bob Benich, who thought the city should purchase the sculpture for posterity and to demonstrate support for local artists. 

The LCAC voted in favor of the idea, then began raising funds to purchase the piece. However, the pandemic “ruined” that effort as the community went into lockdown, LCAC Chair Suman Ganapathy said. 

Meanwhile, Latronica became ill and was hospitalized for several months. During this time, he told city officials he was willing to donate the sculpture, Ganapathy said. 

“That was really fortunate since fundraising for the arts has taken a major hit during this pandemic,” Ganapathy said. “The arts must not be the preserve of just the wealthy and privileged.”

Latronica also wanted to donate his extensive collection of smaller sculptures, minerals and other artifacts. Most of these were donated to the Santa Clara County Office of Education, except for those he gave to the city. Latronica’s neighbor, Judy Salvano, chipped in by purchasing the “beautiful cabinet” displaying the artist’s works at council chambers, Ganapathy said. 

Furthermore, the Edward Boss Prado Foundation, Bob and Nancy Benich and Rocke and Glenda Garcia donated funds to purchase a stand for “The Eagle” and two copper plaques describing the work and the artist. 

Ganapathy scheduled an unveiling ceremony three times before finally being able to gather Latronica with LCAC members, then-Mayor Rich Constantine and other residents for the Dec. 6 event. 

Constantine informed the assembled crowd that Poppy Jasper is a naturally occurring mineral that is only found in Morgan Hill. It is the inspiration behind a three-story glass work created by Gordon Huether that decorates a corner of the downtown parking garage. 

“You donated your time, and Bob and Nancy, the Prado Foundation, Rocke and Glenda donated their money so that we can appreciate your artwork for decades to come,” Constantine said at the Dec. 6 unveiling. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

District breaks ground for Britton Student Union

Staff Report -
Students, teachers, faculty and administrators celebrated the groundbreaking of...
Local News

New mayor, council members take seats in Morgan Hill

Michael Moore -
Morgan Hill’s new mayor, Mark Turner, and District D...
Business

New diversion tunnel under construction at Anderson Dam

Michael Moore -
Valley Water crews have dug about 160 feet into...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,221FollowersFollow
2,841FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

District breaks ground for Britton Student Union

New mayor, council members take seats in Morgan Hill