District breaks ground for Britton Student Union

Students, teachers, faculty and administrators celebrated the groundbreaking of Britton Middle School’s new student union building on Dec. 9. The project is the last of Morgan Hill Unified School District’s Campus Master Plan phases, according to district staff.

When complete, the building will house Britton Middle School’s new library and cafe. The construction is funded by MHUSD’s Measure G bond, which was approved by voters in 2012.

At the Dec. 9 groundbreaking, Britton Principal Nanette Donohue welcomed a small crowd and spoke about the project’s expected impact on students. Jenny Derry, of Flint Builders, and Denise Flatley, of LPA Architects, spoke about the details of the project.

The Britton Band performed a song while the school’s students enjoyed the ceremony from the campus’s communal areas and balconies.

MHUSD Board of Trustees President John Horner made closing remarks before fellow trustees joined him for a ceremonial groundbreaking photo.