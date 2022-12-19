good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 20, 2022
The Britton Band performs live at the Dec. 9 groundbreaking ceremony of Britton Middle School’s new student union. Contributed photo.
District breaks ground for Britton Student Union

By: Staff Report
Students, teachers, faculty and administrators celebrated the groundbreaking of Britton Middle School’s new student union building on Dec. 9. The project is the last of Morgan Hill Unified School District’s Campus Master Plan phases, according to district staff. 

When complete, the building will house Britton Middle School’s new library and cafe. The construction is funded by MHUSD’s Measure G bond, which was approved by voters in 2012. 

At the Dec. 9 groundbreaking, Britton Principal Nanette Donohue welcomed a small crowd and spoke about the project’s expected impact on students. Jenny Derry, of Flint Builders, and Denise Flatley, of LPA Architects, spoke about the details of the project. 

The Britton Band performed a song while the school’s students enjoyed the ceremony from the campus’s communal areas and balconies. 

MHUSD Board of Trustees President John Horner made closing remarks before fellow trustees joined him for a ceremonial groundbreaking photo. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

