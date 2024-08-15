Morgan Hill resident Andrew Burbank, a 17-year-old graduate of Sobrato High School’s Class of 2024, recently donated nearly $600 to a local foundation using proceeds from this past spring’s “senior assassin” fundraising game.

Burbank donated the funds to the Morgan Hill-based Edward Boss Prado Foundation. Cecelia Ponzini, the director of the foundation, said the funds donated by Burbank were used to help purchase backpacks, school supplies, socks and underwear for local students in need.

“He’s going to be a future leader,” a grateful Ponzini said of Burbank.

Burbank will begin his first semester at UCLA this fall, said his mother, Lesa Jacobs.

The senior assassin game is a friendly competition among graduating seniors at Sobrato who raise money and win points by sneaking up on their classmates (off campus) and attempting to soak them with water guns, Jacobs said. Burbank was able to raise enough to contribute $584 to the Prado Foundation, which runs Cecelia’s Closet & Food Pantry in north Morgan Hill.