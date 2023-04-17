Morgan Hill Student Art Exhibition on display

The first-ever Morgan Hill Student Art Exhibition is being hosted at Colibri Gallery in downtown Morgan Hill through April 26.

This exhibition was open to Morgan Hill students grades 9-12 attending public, private and home schools. Jurors for the exhibition were two local artists, Marlene Amerian and Lydia Rae Black. Out of nearly 100 artwork submissions from local teachers, 48 pieces were chosen to be featured for their technical excellence, artistic expression and risk taking.

All 2D artwork was professionally framed by Colibri Art and Framing and cash awards were donated by Ladera Grill.

The jurors selected and presented the award-winning artworks. Categories ranged from Best in Show, first through third place for 2D and 3D artwork, and three Honorable Mentions.

The award for Best in Show was bestowed upon Oakwood School student, Gwyneth Zhao for her digital art piece. In the 2D category, first place went to Oakwood School student, Milla Davydov’s painting, “Alter Ego.” Second place went to Oakwood School student Tess Kaefer’s acrylic painting. Third place was awarded to Ann Sobrato High School student, Verose Deslonde’s painting, “Hoo.”

In the 3D category, first place was awarded to Ann Sobrato High School student, Kimberly Meyberg for her ceramic piece, “The Product of Human Consideration.” Second place was awarded to Oakwood School student Roberta Wu for her fabric and paper sculpture. Third place was awarded to Ann Sobrato High School student Zelma Cisneros for her ceramic artwork, “Be Careful What You Wish For.”

The three Honorable Mentions were awarded to Ann Sobrato High School students, Justin Aragaki for his photographic self-portrait; Frankie Novick for his mixed media drawing and Alexa Darwood for her ceramic tea set, “Bone Apple Tea.”

Colibri Gallery plans to host this exhibition every year in March to celebrate national Youth Art Month.