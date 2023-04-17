good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
58.5 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
April 18, 2023
Article Search
Ann Sobrato High School student Kimberly Meyberg’s ceramic piece, “The Product of Human Consideration,” earned first place in the 3D category in the Morgan Hill Student Art Exhibition at Colibri Gallery.
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Morgan Hill Student Art Exhibition on display

Locals earn awards for artwork

By: Staff Report
28
0

The first-ever Morgan Hill Student Art Exhibition is being hosted at Colibri Gallery in downtown Morgan Hill through April 26. 

This exhibition was open to Morgan Hill students grades 9-12 attending public, private and home schools. Jurors for the exhibition were two local artists, Marlene Amerian and Lydia Rae Black. Out of nearly 100 artwork submissions from local teachers, 48 pieces were chosen to be featured for their technical excellence, artistic expression and risk taking. 

All 2D artwork was professionally framed by Colibri Art and Framing and cash awards were donated by Ladera Grill. 

The jurors selected and presented the award-winning artworks. Categories ranged from Best in Show, first through third place for 2D and 3D artwork, and three Honorable Mentions. 

The award for Best in Show was bestowed upon Oakwood School student, Gwyneth Zhao for her digital art piece. In the 2D category, first place went to Oakwood School student, Milla Davydov’s painting, “Alter Ego.” Second place went to Oakwood School student Tess Kaefer’s acrylic painting. Third place was awarded to Ann Sobrato High School student, Verose Deslonde’s painting, “Hoo.”  

In the 3D category, first place was awarded to Ann Sobrato High School student, Kimberly Meyberg for her ceramic piece, “The Product of Human Consideration.” Second place was awarded to Oakwood School student Roberta Wu for her fabric and paper sculpture. Third place was awarded to Ann Sobrato High School student Zelma Cisneros for her ceramic artwork, “Be Careful What You Wish For.”  

The three Honorable Mentions were awarded to Ann Sobrato High School students, Justin Aragaki for his photographic self-portrait; Frankie Novick for his mixed media drawing and Alexa Darwood for her ceramic tea set, “Bone Apple Tea.” 

Colibri Gallery plans to host this exhibition every year in March to celebrate national Youth Art Month. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

County secures hefty grant to address local homelessness

Staff Report -
Santa Clara County secured an $11.1 million grant to...
Economy

Morgan Hill receives grant to promote upward mobility

Staff Report -
The City of Morgan Hill has been awarded a...
News

PHOTOS: Reel good time at the Poppy Bash

Erik Chalhoub -
Dozens of filmmakers, musicians and others gathered at the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,237FollowersFollow
2,861FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

County secures hefty grant to address local homelessness

Morgan Hill receives grant to promote upward mobility