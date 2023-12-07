good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 6, 2023
Morgan Hill Police to conduct DUI checkpoint Dec. 8

By: Staff Report
Morgan Hill Police will conduct a DUI checkpoint at an intersection within the city limits the night of Dec. 8, authorities said. 

The checkpoint will begin at 6pm and continue until 2am Dec. 9, MHPD said in a press release. Police have not yet disclosed the exact location of the checkpoint, the purpose of which is to detect—and potentially detain—suspected impaired drivers who could endanger the public. 

Police said that DUI checkpoint locations are generally determined based on data that shows a history of DUI-related crashes. 

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Morgan Hill Chief of Police Shane Palsgrove said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Funding for the Dec. 8 checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 

