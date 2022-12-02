good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 2, 2022
Article Search
NewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

Morgan Hill Police arrest restaurant burglary suspect

Man hid in storage shed in effort to escape capture, authorities say

By: Staff Report
1
0

Police arrested a man who burglarized a restaurant in Morgan Hill before attempting to escape arrest by running through residential yards and locking himself in a storage shed, authorities said. 

At about 11:23pm Nov. 28, Morgan Hill Police responded to Poke Bowl restaurant, 408 Tennant Station, to investigate a report of a burglary in progress, says a press release from MHPD. When an officer arrived they saw a male suspect exiting the business. 

The suspect immediately got onto a bicycle and rode away from the officer, police said. The suspect rode the bicycle northbound across Tennant Avenue onto Church Street. The man then abandoned his bicycle and fled into a nearby backyard. 

Gilroy Police, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies and a San Jose Police helicopter arrived in the area and began an in-depth search for the suspect, police said. After several minutes, the alleged burglar was found hiding in a backyard, then he immediately ran again from officers. 

The San Jose Police Department Air Unit successfully located the suspect in an adjacent backyard, the press release continues. Officers converged on the location and discovered the suspect had barricaded himself inside a storage shed.  

Police ordered the man to surrender numerous times, but he failed to comply and remained in the shed, authorities said. The officers eventually forced entry into the shed and confronted the suspect, who continued to resist arrest. 

A Gilroy Police K-9 dog was ultimately used to apprehend the suspect, police said. 

The alleged burglar was identified as Anthony Moses Garcia, 29, of San Jose, says the press release. Garcia received medical attention for a dog bite to his arm at an area hospital before he was transported to the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

At the jail, Garcia was booked on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, according to police. 

Garcia is also connected to other commercial burglaries in the area, and Morgan Hill Police are investigating his involvement in incidents that occurred in October and November, authorities said. 

Anyone with information about the Nov. 28 incident can call MHPD Det. Tony Reis at 669.253.4988 or email [email protected]. Information can be provided anonymously online at morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88, or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Morgan Hill Raiders Mitey Mites Cheer team headed to Orlando for Pop Warner Nationals competition

Emanuel Lee -
As the Morgan Hill Pop Warner Raiders Mitey Mites...
Crime

Morgan Hill Police search for robbery suspect

Staff Report -
Police are looking for a man who tried to...
Business

It’s the busiest time of the season for Battaglia Ranch

Erik Chalhoub -
It’s been 55 years since the Battaglia brothers first...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,220FollowersFollow
2,848FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Morgan Hill Raiders Mitey Mites Cheer team headed to Orlando for...

Morgan Hill Police search for robbery suspect