Morgan Hill Police arrest restaurant burglary suspect

Police arrested a man who burglarized a restaurant in Morgan Hill before attempting to escape arrest by running through residential yards and locking himself in a storage shed, authorities said.

At about 11:23pm Nov. 28, Morgan Hill Police responded to Poke Bowl restaurant, 408 Tennant Station, to investigate a report of a burglary in progress, says a press release from MHPD. When an officer arrived they saw a male suspect exiting the business.

The suspect immediately got onto a bicycle and rode away from the officer, police said. The suspect rode the bicycle northbound across Tennant Avenue onto Church Street. The man then abandoned his bicycle and fled into a nearby backyard.

Gilroy Police, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies and a San Jose Police helicopter arrived in the area and began an in-depth search for the suspect, police said. After several minutes, the alleged burglar was found hiding in a backyard, then he immediately ran again from officers.

The San Jose Police Department Air Unit successfully located the suspect in an adjacent backyard, the press release continues. Officers converged on the location and discovered the suspect had barricaded himself inside a storage shed.

Police ordered the man to surrender numerous times, but he failed to comply and remained in the shed, authorities said. The officers eventually forced entry into the shed and confronted the suspect, who continued to resist arrest.

A Gilroy Police K-9 dog was ultimately used to apprehend the suspect, police said.

The alleged burglar was identified as Anthony Moses Garcia, 29, of San Jose, says the press release. Garcia received medical attention for a dog bite to his arm at an area hospital before he was transported to the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

At the jail, Garcia was booked on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, according to police.

Garcia is also connected to other commercial burglaries in the area, and Morgan Hill Police are investigating his involvement in incidents that occurred in October and November, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the Nov. 28 incident can call MHPD Det. Tony Reis at 669.253.4988 or email [email protected]. Information can be provided anonymously online at morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88, or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.