good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53.4 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 7, 2022
Article Search
NewsBusinessEconomyHealthLocal NewsFeatured

Morgan Hill Philanthropy Night is Nov. 18

Tickets cost $130 for celebration of nonprofits, volunteers, philanthropists 

By: Staff Report
10
0

The Morgan Hill Community Foundation’s 17th annual Philanthropy Night celebration will take place 6-9:30pm Nov. 18, as the local nonprofit honors those who have given to the community throughout the year. 

The program will include a video montage showcasing and recognizing the work of 15 organizations and their honoree volunteers, a review of grant awards to nonprofits that support the local Morgan Hill area and an acknowledgement of donors and sponsors who enable the local grants, says a press release from the Community Foundation. The program at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center will conclude with an awards ceremony and presentation to each of the 2022 Philanthropist Honorees.

The Morgan Hill Community Foundation (MHCF) has conducted a celebration of philanthropy for the Greater Morgan Hill Area dating back to 2005. This annual event provides recognition to individuals who have been nominated by their organization for impact to people and nonprofits in the local community. 

The 2022 Philanthropy Night honorees and the organization that nominated them are: Janet Wright, American Association of University Women Morgan Hill Branch; Robin Lipscomb, Child Advocates of Silicon Valley; Jenny Zuercher, City of Morgan Hill Youth Action Council; Jessie Nazzal, Community Law Enforcement Foundation of Morgan Hill; CalFire, Edward Boss Prado Foundation; Terrance Hunter, Empowering the Fatherless; Mike Cox, Leadership Morgan Hill; Cheri Brown, Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce; Ron and Shirlee Locicero, Morgan Hill Community Foundation; Sue Olt, Morgan Hill Historical Society; Matt Wendt, Order of Malta San Jose; Mary Ellison, Poppy Jasper International Film Festival; Mario Banuelos, Rotary Club of Morgan Hill; Emmie Turan, Sister Cities of Morgan Hill; Rhonda McClinton-Brown, Susan and Charles Burghoff Foundation; Edward Boss Prado Foundation, Rebekah Children’s Services; Boys and Girls Club of Silicon Valley, EAH Housing; Gary Ponzini, Youth Alliance. 

PHILANTHROPY NIGHT DETAILS

When: 6-9:30pm Nov. 18

Where: Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road

Format: In-person with both live and pre-recorded (video) presentations

Master of Ceremonies: Radio personality Jona Denz-Hamilton from 94.5 Bay FM

Food and beverage: Complimentary beer and wine throughout the night highlighting local wineries. Passed appetizers during the social reception and seated three-course dinner for the main event program and presentation. 

Tickets: $130. Tickets are sold on a first come basis and typically sell out.

To purchase and for more information: tinyurl.com/c9dxfrt2

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,217FollowersFollow
2,866FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Morgan Hill Council approves Butterfield Fire Station plans

Morgan Hill resident pens book about Operation Utah