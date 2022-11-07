Morgan Hill Philanthropy Night is Nov. 18

The Morgan Hill Community Foundation’s 17th annual Philanthropy Night celebration will take place 6-9:30pm Nov. 18, as the local nonprofit honors those who have given to the community throughout the year.

The program will include a video montage showcasing and recognizing the work of 15 organizations and their honoree volunteers, a review of grant awards to nonprofits that support the local Morgan Hill area and an acknowledgement of donors and sponsors who enable the local grants, says a press release from the Community Foundation. The program at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center will conclude with an awards ceremony and presentation to each of the 2022 Philanthropist Honorees.

The Morgan Hill Community Foundation (MHCF) has conducted a celebration of philanthropy for the Greater Morgan Hill Area dating back to 2005. This annual event provides recognition to individuals who have been nominated by their organization for impact to people and nonprofits in the local community.

The 2022 Philanthropy Night honorees and the organization that nominated them are: Janet Wright, American Association of University Women Morgan Hill Branch; Robin Lipscomb, Child Advocates of Silicon Valley; Jenny Zuercher, City of Morgan Hill Youth Action Council; Jessie Nazzal, Community Law Enforcement Foundation of Morgan Hill; CalFire, Edward Boss Prado Foundation; Terrance Hunter, Empowering the Fatherless; Mike Cox, Leadership Morgan Hill; Cheri Brown, Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce; Ron and Shirlee Locicero, Morgan Hill Community Foundation; Sue Olt, Morgan Hill Historical Society; Matt Wendt, Order of Malta San Jose; Mary Ellison, Poppy Jasper International Film Festival; Mario Banuelos, Rotary Club of Morgan Hill; Emmie Turan, Sister Cities of Morgan Hill; Rhonda McClinton-Brown, Susan and Charles Burghoff Foundation; Edward Boss Prado Foundation, Rebekah Children’s Services; Boys and Girls Club of Silicon Valley, EAH Housing; Gary Ponzini, Youth Alliance.

PHILANTHROPY NIGHT DETAILS

When: 6-9:30pm Nov. 18

Where: Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road

Format: In-person with both live and pre-recorded (video) presentations

Master of Ceremonies: Radio personality Jona Denz-Hamilton from 94.5 Bay FM

Food and beverage: Complimentary beer and wine throughout the night highlighting local wineries. Passed appetizers during the social reception and seated three-course dinner for the main event program and presentation.

Tickets: $130. Tickets are sold on a first come basis and typically sell out.

To purchase and for more information: tinyurl.com/c9dxfrt2