A future public trail on El Toro Mountain is one step closer to fruition after the Morgan Hill City Council adopted a “shared commitment” to explore the option in partnership with the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority.

On Nov. 5, the council approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the OSA. The MOU paves the way for future public access on Morgan Hill’s iconic west side natural landmark, says a press release from the OSA.

The MOU “outlines a shared commitment between the Authority and the City to explore trail design, access points and long-term stewardship of the site,” says the press release.

Public engagement and environmental review will be key components of the next project phase. The proposed trail will offer residents and visitors a chance to experience scenic views stretching across the valley and into the Santa Cruz Mountains.

“Creating an opportunity for free public access to El Toro has been Morgan Hill’s vision for many years,” Mayor Mark Turner said. “With this agreement in place, the city and the authority are poised to begin planning a recreational opportunity that reflects the community’s values and deep appreciation for open space.

“This future trail promises to be a signature destination for hikers, families and nature lovers—offering a rare blend of beauty and urban accessibility.”

El Toro rises 1,420 feet above Morgan Hill, casting a distinctive silhouette that is visible throughout the city. The peak is featured in the city’s logo. Its hillsides are home to native oak woodlands, grasslands and seasonal wildflowers, the OSA said.

The hill and its surroundings also provide habitat for wildlife including deer, bobcats, hawks and native pollinators.

For decades, Morgan Hill residents have sought to establish a public trail to the top of El Toro, though much of the property on the peak is privately owned. In recent years, the city and OSA have been exploring the feasibility of adding safe and ecologically responsible public access to El Toro’s summit.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring nature closer to the Morgan Hill community,” said Andrea Mackenzie, general manager of the OSA. “El Toro has inspired generations of residents, artists and visitors. As the regional agency responsible for creating environmentally responsible public access opportunities across Santa Clara Valley, we’re thrilled to work with Mayor Turner and the Morgan Hill City Council to make this vision a reality.”

The city currently owns about 310 acres on the eastern face of El Toro. Next to the city’s property is the 33-acre El Toro Preserve owned by the OSA. The authority owns another six acres to the north, at the western end of West Main Avenue.

The OSA also has a conservation easement on 20 acres that were purchased by the city in 2011, using funds from the authority’s 20% grant program, says the press release.

In 2014, the City adopted a revised El Toro Trail “Access Strategy,” which was developed with input from the OSA and laid out conceptual trail alignments and potential public access points for El Toro. Public access on El Toro is also a goal of the City’s Bikeways, Trails, Parks and Recreation Master Plan and the Authority’s Santa Clara Valley Greenprint.

The city and OSA have held several public workshops to receive community input about expanding public access on El Toro and where to prioritize trailheads and parking.

On Sept. 3, the city council approved the West Hills Church Community Church project, which includes a public trail easement that allows for a future trail connection through the property to the Authority’s El Toro Preserve. On Sept. 25, the OSA’s board of directors unanimously voted to accept the easement and separately authorized entering into the MOU with the City.

The OSA said more planning is needed to refine trail alignments and design the staging area before opening El Toro for public access. Public engagement and environmental review opportunities will be announced.

Additional property rights need to be secured to locate a trailhead staging area for public use, the press release adds.