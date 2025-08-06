There are 382 members of the National Football League Hall of Fame. And one of them was raised on a horse ranch in Morgan Hill and attended Live Oak High.

On Aug. 2, the NFL enshrined Jared Allen into the Hall, its highest honor. Allen, born in Dallas, spent his formative years in the local community. In fact, he started his football career with Gilroy’s Pop Warner football team. Allen attended Live Oak High and later finished his prep career with his senior year at Los Gatos High.

Allen attended Idaho State University and then shined in a 12-year NFL career. Starring at the defensive end position, he used athletic skills, emphasizing strength and quickness, to amass 136 sacks and four first-team All-Pro selections.

His most prominent times came as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

“When you’re doing what you love to do, you want to honor the game by being great, not in an arrogant way but in a way to show respect and gratitude for all those who came before you,” Allen said. “I always wanted to go out there and let people know I genuinely loved playing this game.”

Allen first established himself with the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him in 2004. He later rose to an elite level with the Minnesota Vikings. He twice led the NFL in sacks.

His sack total was the most in the NFL during his career, ahead of NFL Hall of Fame inductees DeMarcus Ware and Julius Peppers. His total is ranked No. 12 in NFL history, since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Additionally, Allen compiled 19 fumble recoveries and 49.5 third-down sacks, both of which were the most in the league from 2004-15. Allen had eight seasons ranked in the Top 10 in sacks, tying HOF members Bruce Smith and Kevin Greene for second place in the record books. Only Hall of Famer Reggie White, with 11 seasons, had more.

Other inductees during the Hall of Fame Weekend included Eric Allen, Antonio Gates and Sterling Sharpe. As part of the honors, Allen received his Gold Jacket and had his bronze bust unveiled.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive star was known for his electric and fun-loving personality. Allen had a special sack celebration that demonstrated that joyful style. He would run away from the play, drop to one knee and twirl his hand as if he had a lasso. He was pretending to catch a calf in a rodeo. Allen would then extend both arms to the crowd.

In Canton, Ohio, Allen was introduced by his father, Jim Allen. During his speech, he began by describing his feelings for the game and the way he played.

“Respect—I’ve only played this game for two reasons: the respect of my peers and the respect of those who came before me,” Allen said. “I will never forget the day I got an email from Jack Youngblood telling me that he thought I played the game the right way. That, to me, is worth more than any All-Pro I’ve ever gotten.”

Allen continues with his perspectives regarding the sport.

Vikings defensive end Jared Allen poses next to Minnesota coach Brad Childress after Allen was traded to the team in 2009. File photo

“The pursuit of greatness—when you respect something or someone so much that you want to honor that thing or that person by being the best you can possibly be,” Allen said. “That’s why I had the NFL sack leaders taped up in my locker every season, so I could show up to work and physically see greatness and never allow myself to feel like I arrived. Now I apply this why to everything in my life: to my walk with Christ, to my marriage, to being a father; you name it, you’ve got to have a why.”

After the speech covered his views on football, Allen honored his parents. He first talked about his father’s influence.

“You never let circumstances affect your joy,” Allen said. “You are a constant example of hard work; you taught me work ethic, and most importantly, your consistent belief in me gave me the confidence to achieve greatness.”

Allen talked about his mother.

“My mom—you were always a source of compassion and grace,” Allen said. “Always there with a prayer, even when I was a complete knucklehead, and you never judged me, at least not to my face, and I appreciate that.”

He then showed a special side, talking about his wife and two daughters. Allen’s comments have resonated all over the country.

“To my wife, I’m reminded of what (Vikings chaplain) Tom Lamphere said we were going through our premarital counseling,” Allen said. “He said the two most important decisions you’ll make in life is one, whether you follow Jesus or not, and two is who you marry.

“There’s only two types of people. There’s boat anchors who drag you down, and there’s people who elevate you, and you are a true game elevator. You’re one of the smartest people I know. I am in awe of you every single day.”

Allen’s comments about his daughters were spectacular statements. He became a little emotional and misty eyed. Men and women around the country have taken to heart his wise and insightful comments.

“To my amazing daughters, Brinley and Lakelyn: through this process, the word ‘legacy’ has been talked about a lot,” Allen said. “The Hall of Fame says I’m here to tell my story. Well, I’m here to tell you two, you are my greatest accomplishments. When I get called home to heaven one day, if all they talk about is this Gold Jacket and my career, then I failed miserably as a father, a husband and a friend.

“You two are my legacy. You are both so talented, and I cannot wait to see what you decide to do to conquer this world. So always put Christ first, find your why, dream big dreams and always pursue greatness in whatever you do.”