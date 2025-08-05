Santa Clara Family Health Plan on July 28 commemorated the start of construction of its newest public facility, the South County Community Resource Center in Gilroy. The resource center, set to open in early 2026, will serve residents of Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Martin.

In attendance at the event were Gilroy Mayor Greg Bozzo; Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner; Cristian Cornejo of Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas’ office; members of the health plan’s South County Resident Advisory Group; and representatives of McLarney Construction.

The milestone comes after more than three years of planning and working closely with South County residents to learn more about their health and social needs, says a press release from the health plan.

More than 20,000 plan members reside in South County. The new South County center—located at 150 Leavesley Road—is intended to close the gap on health resources in the area, and offer local services so residents don’t have to travel to San Jose.

“Starting construction on our newest Community Resource Center in Gilroy is a momentous occasion for Santa Clara Family Health Plan, and the South County community,” said SCFHP Chief Executive Officer Christine M. Tomcala. “For years, our members in the region have asked for a center that serves their health needs. Investing in South County with a new CRC will help further our goal of reducing health disparities in this area, to benefit our members and support all of South County.”

Once open, the resource center will offer these services:

• Medi-Cal, Covered California, and CalFresh application assistance

• Referrals to food, housing and healthcare resources

• Health education, cooking and exercise classes

• Customer support for plan members

“I know there are needs in the Gilroy community not being met,” Bozzo said. “I appreciate the support this South County Community Resource Center will bring to address them.”

Turner added, “It’s a big win for South County that SCFHP is bringing a Community Resource Center to our region. This new center will serve thousands of residents who need help with affordable healthcare. The City of Morgan Hill and I look forward to working with SCFHP as this center opens to advance the well-being of South County residents.”

According to the press release, SCFHP collaborated with residents, local officials and system partners to form a resident advisory group and ensure the resource center would provide services specific to the needs of South County residents.

While construction is underway, SCFHP will continue to serve the South County community at its Service Hub located inside The Neon Exchange, 7365 Monterey Road in Gilroy. Anyone interested in applying for services or food benefits can contact the Service Hub at So************@***hp.com or call 408.613.9001 to schedule an appointment. The Service Hub is open Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm (closed noon-1pm).

For more information, and to keep up with construction progress, visit scfhp.com/sccrc and follow on Facebook and Instagram: @scfhp.southcounty.crc.

SCFHP is a local, community-based health plan dedicated to creating opportunities for better health and wellness for everyone. In partnership with providers and community organizations since 1997, SCFHP works to ensure everyone in Santa Clara County has access to equitable, high-quality healthcare, says the press release. The plan serves more than 295,000 people through Medi-Cal and Medicare.