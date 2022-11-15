good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 14, 2022
Nayely Muniz holds a photo of her grandfather, Rodolfo Muniz, who served for the U.S. armed forces in Vietnam, and her father, Michael Muniz. Photo: Michael Moore
FeaturedNewsLocal News

Morgan Hill honors veterans

More than 100 gather for downtown Veterans Day ceremony

By: Michael Moore
Morgan Hill celebrated and thanked those who have served in the armed forces at the annual Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 in the city’s downtown.

Police and city staff closed a portion of Monterey Road as more than 100 people gathered at the First Street Veterans Memorial for the event, which was organized by local Vietnam veteran Eddie Bowers.

The ceremony included the raising of a local veteran’s flag. This year, Bowers and Tim Bowen raised the flag that belonged to Bowen’s brother, Buster Bowen.

Buster Bowen served in Vietnam in 1967-1968.

The event also included a reading of a prayer, laying of a wreath, patriotic songs performed by local school children, reading of the “honor roll” of Morgan Hill residents who have died in overseas combat, a playing of “Taps” by local veteran Steve Johnson and remarks from community members.

At the end of the ceremony, Bowers asked all veterans in the crowd to gather around the memorial in front of the audience. Joining them was Nayely Muniz, a young Morgan Hill girl who held a photo of her grandfather, Rodolfo Muniz, who served in Vietnam, and her father, Michael Muniz.

Tim Bowen, left, presented his brother Buster Bowen’s American flag to be raised during the Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony in downtown Morgan Hill. Bowen is pictured with Morgan Hill’s Eddie Bowers. Photo: Michael Moore
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Support Local Journalism
