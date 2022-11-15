Morgan Hill honors veterans

Morgan Hill celebrated and thanked those who have served in the armed forces at the annual Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 in the city’s downtown.

Police and city staff closed a portion of Monterey Road as more than 100 people gathered at the First Street Veterans Memorial for the event, which was organized by local Vietnam veteran Eddie Bowers.

The ceremony included the raising of a local veteran’s flag. This year, Bowers and Tim Bowen raised the flag that belonged to Bowen’s brother, Buster Bowen.

Buster Bowen served in Vietnam in 1967-1968.

The event also included a reading of a prayer, laying of a wreath, patriotic songs performed by local school children, reading of the “honor roll” of Morgan Hill residents who have died in overseas combat, a playing of “Taps” by local veteran Steve Johnson and remarks from community members.

At the end of the ceremony, Bowers asked all veterans in the crowd to gather around the memorial in front of the audience. Joining them was Nayely Muniz, a young Morgan Hill girl who held a photo of her grandfather, Rodolfo Muniz, who served in Vietnam, and her father, Michael Muniz.