On the cloudy morning of Nov. 11, hundreds of Morgan Hill residents gathered at the downtown Veterans Memorial at First Street and Monterey Road to observe an annual ceremony honoring the military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces from conflicts throughout history.

The proceedings included the ceremonial raising of a flag belonging to veteran Joe Picasso; a patriotic singalong led by music teacher Karen Crane accompanied by a children’s choir; and the National Anthem. The music was followed by a prayer from Ben Palm, chaplain with the Morgan Hill Police Department.

“I am so thankful that today we can gather here together, pause and remember,” Palm said. “We’re able to do so because of the many brave men and women that fought for our country, for our freedoms, and for us.

“These men and women gave up more than we can begin to understand—family, friends, homes and even their lives. They did work that was rarely met with gratitude, and sometimes met with indifference or even hatred. So today, we remember and celebrate their sacrifices.”

The event also included a reading of the names of dozens of service members from the local community who fought and gave their lives in the defence of the U.S., and concluded with a playing of “Taps” and “Star Spangled Banner” on the trumpet by Steve Johnson.