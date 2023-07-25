Morgan Hill club invites orgs to apply for grants

Local organizations have until Sept. 30 to apply for grants from the Morgan Hill Rotary Club to fund philanthropic projects or programs.

Grants providing financial assistance to help community organizations fulfill their missions are offered in two categories: Community Grants and Hearts of Rotary, says a press release from the Morgan Hill club.

For Community Grants, the club will fund tangible items that provide enduring benefit to others in the community, such as technology, furniture or equipment. Organizations are not required to be designated nonprofits, but their project must have a specific community benefit.

Hearts of Rotary grants are limited to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations or other IRS tax exempt organizations, and must be used for community benefit, says the press release. These grants may be used to cover program operating expenses, such as staffing, facility expenses and non-tangible items.

In the past, successful grant requests have generally focused on projects or programs that benefit youth, seniors, education or the community in the Morgan Hill area, as defined by the boundaries of the Morgan Hill Unified School District.

Applications and eligibility details can be found at tinyurl.com/yc42n8ss.

The Sept. 30 deadline is for the current grant cycle; grant funds are expected to be awarded in November, according to the press release.

The Rotary Club of Morgan Hill awarded $20,000 in its last grant cycle to 24 organizations: All Animal Rescue & Friends, Alma Bonita Animal Rescue, BookSmart Community Advantage, DreamPower Horsemanship, EAH Housing, Edward Boss Prado Foundation, El Toro Health Science Academy, Friends of the MH Steve Tate Library, IASC-Circle of Giving, Loaves & Fishes Family Kitchen, Martha’s Kitchen, Morgan Hill Grange #408, Morgan Hill Historical Society, Operation Freedom Paws, Rebekah Children’s Services, RotaCare Bay Area Organization, San Martin Gwinn School Home & School Club, South County Cal-SOAP, Susan and Charles Berghoff Foundation, The Grateful Garment Project, The Particular Council of the Society of St. Vincent De Paul – Morgan Hill, Town Cats, Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center, and Wings of History Air Museum.

“For more than six decades, Rotary Club of Morgan Hill has supported a variety of organizations, including those that operate free medical clinics, purchase school supplies for children in need, teach children the fun and appreciation of art, provide musical concerts to elder care facilities, educate the community about and rehabilitate endangered wildlife, run summer enrichment programs for disadvantaged youth and provide transportation to otherwise isolated seniors,” says the press release.

Rotary Club of Morgan Hill is a service organization whose members include business and professional leaders, as well as people who are committed to community and international service. The Morgan Hill club is a part of Rotary International, which provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations and helps build goodwill and peace in the world, says the release.