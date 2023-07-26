Local Scene: Library hosts series on mental health services

Libraries hosting series on mental health services

The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) is partnering with the County of Santa Clara Health System, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Santa Clara County, and Bay Area Legal Aid (BayLegal) to educate local residents on mental health care through a series of events.

“For too long the stigma around this topic, high costs and red tape have limited people’s ability to receive the assistance they need for better mental health and wellness,” County Librarian Jennifer Weeks said. “The library is a trusted information source and meeting place for members of the public to learn about available mental health services.”

California Senate Bill 855 established the right to parity and requires insurers to cover medically necessary treatment for all mental health and substance use disorders.

“Many patients, however, are not aware of their rights,” said Joe Simitian, Library JPA Board Member, chair of the County Health and Hospital committee, and County Supervisor for District 5. “It can be hard enough for folks to acknowledge they need help, or that someone they care about is in crisis. By ensuring mental health parity, we can make it easier and more affordable for our residents and their loved ones to get the mental health and substance use care they need.”

The County Health System, NAMI Santa Clara and Bay Legal have developed a presentation to educate residents about their right to access medically necessary mental health care. The 30-minute presentation explains how common mental health conditions are and how to recognize signs and symptoms. Information is also given on rights to mental health care, steps and resources to access care, and what to do if you encounter problems. Handouts with tips and resources will be provided.

“Helping people learn about their right to access behavioral health care is an important part of our work to promote better health for all in Santa Clara County,” said Edwin Poon, Deputy Director of Managed Care, Behavioral Health Services Department for the County of Santa Clara Health System.

The presentation dates are as follows:

• Morgan Hill Library: Aug. 7, 6-7pm

• Cupertino Library: Aug. 9, 7-8pm

• Saratoga Library: Aug. 15, 7-8pm

• Milpitas Library: Aug. 21, 6-7pm

• Gilroy Library: Aug. 30, 6-7pm

• Los Altos Library: Sept. 20, 11am-12pm

For information, visit tinyurl.com/5cnhrrwr.

Red Cross needs help to avert a blood shortage

After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. Donors of all blood types can schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.733.2767.

A blood drive is scheduled on Aug. 8 from 10am to 4pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Morgan Hill, 1790 East Dunne Ave.

The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.” All who come to give blood through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

Superior Court releases online Civil Grand Jury Complaint Form

The Santa Clara County Superior Court recently launched an online Civil Grand Jury Complaint Form.

The form is now available in more than 100 languages and compatible with various browsers and device types.

“The Santa Clara County Court is committed to providing equal opportunities for all members of our community to participate fully in the justice system. The limitations of language options and accessibility have often hindered those who are non-native English speakers or have limited proficiency in the language,” said Presiding Judge, Hon. Beth McGowen. “Language should never be a barrier to seeking justice and addressing important issues. We invite individuals to utilize this tool and play an active role in addressing critical issues within our community.”

To access the online Civil Grand Jury Complaint Form, visit scscourt.org/general_info/cgi/cgi_complaint.asp.

Loma Clara hosts ‘dementia conversations’

Loma Clara Senior Living, located in Morgan Hill, is hosting a free event, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, to provide tips and strategies for battling dementia. It will be the first event in a speaker series to be offered by Loma Clara, says a press release.

On July 27, from 12-1pm, Vanessa Souza, senior manager of Community Engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association, will help families and individuals understand how to engage in difficult, yet important conversations about changes in memory. Conversations will cover a variety of topics, like doctors’ visits, legal and financial planning for the future, and more.

In addition, Becca Black with Loma Clara will provide an overview of Loma Clara’s Generations community, a unique and personalized memory care program.

The event is free to the public and includes lunch for all who attend.

To RSVP for the event, visit https://tinyurl.com/448fkcny. Questions about the event can be directed to Anissa Padilla, director of Sales and Marketing for Loma Clara, at 669.258.3500.

Loma Clara is located at 16515 Butterfield Blvd. in Morgan Hill.

Escareno named to Dean’s List

Ernesto Escareno, of Morgan Hill, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Escareno is currently pursuing a Business Management major.