good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
March 22, 2023
Article Search
Morgan Hill resident Yvonne Robeson tries to stay dry as she walks from the Third Street Garage to a downtown restaurant for lunch March 21. Photo: Michael Moore
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

More cold, wind, rain pound Bay Area

Another storm brings damaging winds to Morgan Hill 

By: Michael Moore
28
0

The beginning of another week brought another soaking storm with cold temperatures and strong wind gusts to the region. 

The brunt of the latest significant rain storm hit South County just after lunch time on Tuesday, March 21, as a heavy band of rain and wind approached. Visitors to downtown restaurants in Morgan Hill bundled up in rain gear and held umbrellas over their heads as strong winds blew streams of torrential rain nearly parallel to the ground. 

The National Weather Service issued a severe weather alert and wind advisory due to the forecast. Wind gusts exceeding 50 mph were reported throughout the Bay Area. Mount Umunhum in Santa Clara County had the highest recorded wind speed of the day in the region at 78 mph. Temperatures didn’t climb much higher than the upper-40s in Morgan Hill and Gilroy on Tuesday. 

PG&E reported thousands of power outages caused by downed trees and power lines, although South County was spared significant electricity loss as of early Tuesday night. The City of Gilroy’s offices, including the police department, suffered a brief phone system outage in the early afternoon. 

Valley Water’s online rain gauges for the 24-hour period that ended 7pm March 21 showed between .87 and 1.6 inches of rain fell in different areas of Gilroy and Morgan Hill since the previous night. 

NWS forecasts for South County called for more rain on Wednesday, with the skies clearing up by Thursday morning and through the weekend. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

South Valley Civic Theatre reveals upcoming season lineup

Staff Report -
South Valley Civic Theatre recently announced its 2023-2024 season...
Community

Religion: Response to a Vocal Minority

submitted -
In the San Francisco Bay Area, we seem to...
High School Sports

Live Oak, Sobrato softball teams aim high in their respective BVAL divisions

Emanuel Lee -
The Live Oak and Sobrato softball teams are on...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,232FollowersFollow
2,863FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
south valley civic theatre warehouse

South Valley Civic Theatre reveals upcoming season lineup

Religion: Response to a Vocal Minority