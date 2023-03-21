Local Scene: Coyote Creek Habitat Day, report storm damage

Local named to Dean’s List

Venkata Harsh Muriki, of Morgan Hill, made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Habitat Day is April 1

Discover the people and animals who have made their homes along Coyote Creek, and learn how to protect the important natural resources corridor at Coyote Creek Habitat Day on April 1. The free family day full of scheduled activities will take place 10am-2pm at the Coyote Creek Visitor Center at Anderson Lake County Park, 19245 Malaguerra Ave. in Morgan Hill.

The day includes an opportunity to meet wild animals from the Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation Center, and participants can become wildlife detectives through hands-on activities like dissecting owl pellets, says a press release from Santa Clara County Parks.

Additional activities include walks, a bike ride and nature exploration. Discover history and science through hands-on family activity stations. Connect with nature by taking a guided bird or creek walk. Explore the Coyote Creek Parkway to Ogier Ponds by bike. Participate in community science nature exploration along the creek. Explore water bugs and learn about what lives in a watershed. Learn how to contribute to the health of local waterways.

Admission to the Coyote Creek Habitat Day is free. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or carpool.

MH residents earn academic honors

Ernesto Escareno and Savanna Fortin, both of Morgan Hill, have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the fall semester. Students are named to the Dean’s List of they have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.

Residents urged to report storm-related property damage

To help community members recover from the storms that began March 9, the County of Santa Clara is collecting damage information from residents to submit to the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The public can self-report property damages by visiting PrepareSCC.org/Flood and completing the survey.

“The County continues to work toward recovering from the storms that have greatly impacted our county, particularly South County,” said Dana Reed, director of the Office of Emergency Management. “We are working with our local and state partners to ensure that our community members are informed of the recovery resources and services that are available, including FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program. We encourage property owners and renters to submit damage surveys for the storms that began on March 9.”

FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program provides financial and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by a disaster, who have uninsured or under-insured necessary expenses and serious needs. The Individual Assistance Program is not a substitute for insurance and cannot compensate for all losses. The collection of damage information is not a guarantee of financial assistance, county officials advised.

South Valley Civic Theatre reveals upcoming season lineup

South Valley Civic Theatre recently announced its 2023-2024 season lineup at its two venues: Morgan Hill Community Playhouse and Limelight at the Gilroy Center for the Arts.

Kicking off the season at the Community Playhouse is “Moana Jr.” from Sept. 30-Oct. 21. Featuring a cast of young performers, “Moana Jr.” is a coming-of-age story that follows Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” runs Nov. 17-Dec. 9. The 2015 Tony Award-winning play follows Christopher, a 15-year-old who falls under suspicion of killing his neighbor’s dog and sets out to identify the true culprit.

Opening Feb. 23, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” will be SVCT’s teen production about a boy who goes on a quest to prevent a war between the Greek gods.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” running April 26-May 18, is a comedic musical that won four Tony Awards.

SVCT is currently securing rights for a fifth show, scheduled to open June 21.

At Limelight, “The Wolves,” running select days from Sept. 1-10, follows a girls’ indoor soccer team that prepares for its upcoming game.

“Patrick Barlow’s A Christmas Carol” is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, featuring only five actors. It runs Dec. 1-23.

Opening March 22, “On Golden Pond” is a comedic drama that debuted off Broadway in 1978, featuring a retired couple spending a summer at their vacation home.

SVCT is also planning a fourth show to be announced.

The theater company is always searching for volunteers in any capacity. For information, visit svct.org/volunteer.

Community Solutions gala is April 22

Tickets are on sale for Community Solutions’ 10th Annual Healing Hearts gala fundraiser, which is scheduled for 5:30-9:30pm April 22 at Guglielmo Winery in Morgan Hill.

“Join us in-person for an elegant evening of fun and fundraising to provide safety and care for local families in crisis,” says the event invitation from Gilroy-based Community Solutions. “Prepare to be moved and inspired as you experience the struggles and joys of local families who are working to overcome violence, abuse, the challenges of mental illness and more.”

Tickets to the gala include a champagne reception, buffet dinner, live and silent auctions, a game of Heads-or-Tails and more.

Community Solutions is a nonprofit organization that provides “comprehensive spectrum of prevention, intervention, treatment and residential services to the communities of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties,” according to their website, communitysolutions.org. “We provide services and support to help children, families, and individuals overcome the challenges posed by mental health issues, substance abuse, trauma, severe family dysfunction, sexual and domestic violence and human trafficking.”

For more information and to purchase tickets for the April 22 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/3udjhaym.