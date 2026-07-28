As a longtime resident of Morgan Hill, I have watched storms swell West Little Llagas Creek beyond its banks, threatening homes, businesses and agricultural land. That’s why I am excited to share an important update as we enter what will be the final season of in-channel construction for the Upper Llagas Creek Flood Protection Project.

John L. Varela

In April 2026, crews began working along three miles of West Little Llagas Creek, from Watsonville Road north to Llagas Road. This last major piece of a project designed to protect more than 1,000 homes, hundreds of businesses and over 1,000 acres of farmland across South County, will continue until the end of the year.

This summer’s work focuses on deepening and widening the creek so it can safely carry much more stormwater during major storms. In simple terms, we are giving the creek the room it needs to do its job.

When this stretch is complete, the channel will be able to handle what engineers call a “100-year storm,” meaning a storm with a 1% chance of occurring in any given year. For our community, that translates to fewer flooded streets, fewer sandbags and far less worry when the rain begins to fall.

Of course, construction of this scale brings temporary challenges. Neighbors near the creek will notice more activity as crews move equipment into place, excavate soil and haul material away. I ask everyone to use extra caution when walking or driving near these sites. Your safety and our crew’s safety are always our top priority.

One area that will see more significant impacts is Hale Avenue, from Galvan Park to Llagas Road, as well as Wright Avenue.

Hale Avenue is closed and will reopen at the end of October, as crews complete the final 400 feet of twin underground box culverts that will replace the creek at Wright Avenue. Wright Avenue is anticipated to be reopened prior to the end of August 2026.

These culverts act like large underground tunnels, carrying stormwater beneath the roadway during major storms. While the work is underway, crews will also relocate utilities, construct a new sound wall on the east side of Hale Avenue and widen and restore the roadway with new curbs and gutters.

When I think about the years of planning, the community meetings, the engineering and the persistence it has taken to bring this project to its final stages, I feel proud of our community for staying engaged, of the teams working on the ground and of what this project will mean for future generations.

This isn’t just construction. It’s an investment in our safety, our farms, our neighborhoods and our shared future.

I appreciate your understanding as we move through this last season of creek work. The finish line is in sight, and the benefits—lasting flood protection, improved infrastructure and environmental and ecological benefits with the planting of thousands of native plantings—will serve Morgan Hill for decades to come.

John Varela is a member of the Valley Water Board of Directors, representing District 1 which encompasses South County.