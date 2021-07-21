good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
79.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 21, 2021
Article Search
Miguel Gutierrez coaches the Sobrato High girls soccer team, Orchard Valley and was recently hired to be the assistant coach for the Hartnell College women's team. Submitted photo.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLocal NewsNewsSobrato High School

Miguel Gutierrez pulls triple soccer duty

By: Emanuel Lee
69
0

When Miguel Gutierrez was recently hired as the new assistant coach for the Hartnell College women’s soccer team, it was assumed that he would step down from his position as the Sobrato girls coach. Not so fast. 

The 26-year-old Gilroy resident is going to do triple duty—he’s also a coach for club program Orchard Valley—because the community college season is in the fall and the high school season is in the winter sports season. 

“I am excited and fortunate with the opportunity because Hartnell is one of the top women’s soccer programs in community college,” he said. “I will definitely grow as a coach and that keeps me excited because the facility at Hartnell is top-notch and I’m planning to get my feet wet and learn all that I can.”

Gutierrez counts himself as a student of the game and is always looking for opportunities to further his coaching acumen. He has a goal to one day coach a Division I program, but he also has a solid backup plan just in case the former doesn’t come to fruition. 

“I would like to work as a professor at a college or as a sports psychologist in a clinical setting,” said Gutierrez, who just started his doctorate program in sports performance and sports psychology. “Working in that field and with high-caliber and youth athletes.”

Gutierrez connected with Ivan Guerrero two years ago when the Hartnell coach dropped by to watch a Sobrato practice during their Central Coast Section playoff run. The two kept in touch and when a position opened up for Gutierrez this past off-season, he was chomping at the bit to join the Hartnell program. 

“(From our first meeting) he mentioned how he liked what he saw from my team and stated he needed someone like myself in his program,” Gutierrez said. “There was no job opportunity at the time, but he said he would like to have me on board and to stay in touch.”

Gutierrez started his first official day as an assistant coach on July 19. Once the community college season ends in November, Gutierrez will go straight into the high school season as he will enter his third season as the Sobrato girls coach. 

Emanuel Lee can be reached at [email protected]

Miguel Gutierrez is the new assistant coach for the Hartnell College women’s soccer team. He’ll be entering his third season as the Sobrato girls coach this winter and also coaches for club program Orchard Valley.
Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Leisure time in Morgan Hill

Michael Moore -
Local nonprofit Visit Morgan Hill got off to a...
Local News

World theater performer returns to Morgan Hill

Staff Report -
World traveler and lifelong theater performer Tracey Mitchem is...
Agriculture

Kawahara Nurseries to expand to San Benito County

Michael Moore -
Kawahara Nurseries, which is based in Morgan Hill, is...