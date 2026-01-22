Michael Doty is the new Santa Clara County Undersheriff, following the retirement in late December of former Undersheriff Dalia Rodriguez.

Doty’s return to the local sheriff’s office follows a “distinguished career and a brief retirement,” says a press release from Sheriff Robert Jonsen’s office.

“Doty’s decision to step back into leadership reflects his deep commitment to public service and a shared vision for the future of the agency alongside Sheriff Robert Jonsen,” says the press release.

Since joining the Sheriff’s Office in 1994, Doty has served in leadership roles across every major division and concluded his first tenure with retirement in 2023 as an Assistant Sheriff. His impact is evident in the many individuals he has mentored and trained, who are now leaders within the sheriff’s office, says the press release.

Additionally, law enforcement training has evolved through initiatives he led, including the Justice Training Center, Richey Training Center and the Emergency Vehicle Operations Center.

Now, as Undersheriff, Doty is focused on fostering an environment for staff to perform at their best and uphold the standards the community expects.

“My primary responsibility is to make sure our day-to-day operations reflect the values of our agency,” Doty said. “That means balancing the evolving needs of our community, ensuring humane care for those in custody and supporting our staff so they can serve with compassion and professionalism.”

His leadership philosophy emphasizes that people are the office’s greatest asset, and time is its most valuable resource, the sheriff’s office said. Doty believes how leaders spend their time defines outcomes—a principle that will guide his approach to accessibility, fairness and collaboration.

Looking ahead, Doty envisions an office that embraces innovation and teamwork to meet changing public safety challenges.

“We must remain adaptable and work together to shape the future of this office,” he said.

His focus on transparency, training and partnerships reflects a commitment to keeping neighborhoods safe while building trust through collaboration.

“Public safety is a shared mission,” Doty said. “We will continue to work hand-in-hand with the community to strengthen relationships, improve understanding and find solutions that reflect community needs.”

The sheriff’s office added that Doty’s return marks a renewed commitment to those who serve and the community they protect. For Santa Clara County, that means a Sheriff’s Office being led to meet today’s challenges while building trust for tomorrow.