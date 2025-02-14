Morgan Hill is not immune to the conversations related to the immigration issue we find ourselves in the midst of. While we as community members and city leaders have no control over federal Immigration laws and efforts, we do have control over what we say to others and how we treat one another.

I have heard first-hand reports of people yelling racial slurs at others. Outside a local bank someone else berated a non-Hispanic, legal migrant woman, demanding she go home to her own country.

Mark Turner

Rumors swirl around town and on social media stirring up fear and concern. That fear and concern permeates classrooms and playgrounds where school children live with fear and uncertainty, creating an even more difficult learning environment.

Community leaders on both sides of this issue post comments online fanning the flames of racial tension and disunity. I know for a fact; we are better than this.

The character of a community is not determined when all is well, but when difficulties and challenges are present. How we work through those challenges will determine our character and who we are as a people.

A community is not made up of buildings, roads, parks, restaurants and experiences. These are all byproducts of a community. Good or bad, a community is a group of people, not policies, rules and regulations. While it’s important to have governance within a community, laws and legislation cannot govern someone’s thoughts and actions.

Conversation and debate around the immigration topic—or any topic for that matter—should be robust and can be healthy when we adhere to true tolerance for differing opinions, respect for varying perspectives, and an attempt to first understand and then be understood. At the end of the day, we may not agree with one another on the issue, but what’s not healthy is to walk away from the conversation and stir up hatred and racial tension.

If we allow our community to be divided along racial lines, we will struggle with a lack of trust and cooperation among our residents, eventually eroding social cohesion and making it difficult to work together on common goals and initiatives, weakening the overall fabric of our community.

It’s our people, who make the difference, who make Morgan Hill the special place we know it to be. We must recognize that building relational bridges is vitally important and requires continuous dedication and work.

As our community evolves, new challenges and opportunities will emerge, demanding our commitment to one another. By committing to this work, we ensure that our community remains a place where everyone feels valued, involved, and empowered to contribute. Together, we can create an environment that nurtures compassion, understanding and progress—making our community a better place for everyone.

Collectively, we can bring Morgan Hill together, move Morgan Hill forward, and make Morgan Hill the best it can be.

Mayor, Morgan Hill