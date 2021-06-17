Local talent starring in teen production

Upstage Theater, a teen-led theater organization based in Mountain View, is presenting “The Marvelous Wonderettes” on June 19 and 20, featuring South County talent.

Director PJ Crocker, a Gilroy resident who is an incoming junior at Christopher High School, said the cast and crew is excited to be allowed to have a live, in-person audience.

The Off-Broadway musical, featuring ’50s and ’60s hits, takes place at the 1958 Springfield High School prom, following four girls with “big hopes and dreams,” according to the musical’s description. Two of the cast members are Morgan Hill residents.

Showtimes are 2pm and 7:30pm on June 19 and 20 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St. For information and tickets, visit bit.ly/2RSdeDU.