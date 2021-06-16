good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 16, 2021
Driver dies in crash on private road west of Morgan Hill

Authorities are investigating the accident

By: Bay City News
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on a private dirt road west of Morgan Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded at 12:58pm Tuesday to the crash reported on private property in an unincorporated part of Santa Clara County where a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north and, for some reason, went off the roadway and overturned, CHP officials said.

The male driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, died and his name has not yet been released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP’s Hollister-Gilroy area office at (408) 848-2324.

Bay City News

