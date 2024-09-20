Wills earns MBA

Jennifer Wills, of Morgan Hill, graduated from Mount Mercy University in August 2024 with a Master of Business Administration.

Help clean the creek

Morgan Hill Environmental Services will host a cleanup day at West Little Llagas Creek from 9am-12pm Sept. 21. Volunteers will meet at the city’s corporation yard, 100 Edes Court, and concentrate on picking up litter.

Gloves, bags, litter grabbers and water will be provided, though attendees are encouraged to to bring their own water bottle.

To sign up in advance, visit https://tinyurl.com/tnmbfm2h.

Haunt your neighbors and win

Morgan Hill Haunt, the city’s annual competition for the best Halloween season home decorations, begins Sept. 9. Registration opens that day on the city’s website, at morganhill.ca.gov/2460/Morgan-Hill-Haunt. Registration is free.

Get creative as you frighten your neighbors for the ultimate Halloween home decorating bragging rights. The competition is sponsored by the Morgan Hill Parks and Recreation department.

The entry deadline is Oct. 15. Drive-by judging will take place Oct. 17-21. Entries will be judged on Most Creative, Best Use of Effects and Scaries Decor.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots, Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.

Brew Crawl tickets are on sale

The 11th annual Downtown Morgan Hill Brew Crawl is scheduled for Sept. 21, and tickets are on sale now. Taste samples from among 20-plus local craft breweries while taking in all the festivities throughout downtown Morgan Hill—from retail and restaurant experiences to specials, live music and dancing.

Checkin will take place on Third Street near Monterey Road, from 11am-4pm.

Proceeds from the event will help pay for the Morgan Hill Downtown Association’s various activities and programs, including downtown lighting and other amenities.

Some of the participating businesses include Kelly Brewing Co., The Jewel Box, the Running Shop & Hops, Narrative Fermentations, Rosy’s at the Beach, Sushi Confidential, Bubbles & Brew, La Cantina Brewing Co., Trail Dust BBQ, Gordon Biersch, Craft Roots, Promised Land Brewery, TenFiveOne Cider Co., Windermere and more.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the Brew Crawl event website at https://tinyurl.com/y74775nw.

Tarantula Fest is Oct. 5

The Morgan Hill Tarantula Festival will take place 10am-3pm Oct. 5 at Henry W. Coe State Park headquarters, 9000 East Dunne Ave.

The family friendly event is packed with nature and wildlife-themed activities, perfect for children and anyone with a curious mind. Explore educational opportunities in biology, geology and citizen science. Enjoy grilled burgers and hot dogs at lunch time.