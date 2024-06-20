Leedy named to dean’s list

Mackenna Leedy, of Morgan Hill, earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2024 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Leedy is a senior majoring in psychological science.

Hennings earns academic honors

Connor Hennings, of Morgan Hill, was named to the University of Iowa dean’s list for the 2024 spring semester. Hennings is a fourth-year student in Iowa’s Tippie College of Business and is majoring in Finance, says a press release from the university.

Andrade receives degree

Veronica Andrade, of Morgan Hill,, has received a Master of Arts degree from the University of Alabama. Andrade was awarded the degree at the university’s spring commencement ceremonies.

Locals named to dean’s list

Savanna Fortin and Jennifer Priester, both of Morgan Hill, were named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. Fortin is majoring in Game Art. Priester is a Cybersecurity major.

Earthquake hits Morgan Hill

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Santa Clara County on June 15, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was recorded at 11:29pm.

The earthquake’s epicenter was about 9 miles north of Morgan Hill and 26 miles east-southeast of San Jose with a depth of about 3 kilometers, or just under 2 miles.

Viewpoints exhibit showcases local artists

A new art exhibition known as Viewpoints on display at the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center showcases a range of works from local artists.

The exhibit, which runs through July 11, features the works of Jennifer Blalack, Marylin Host and Diana Earl, who provide a variety of two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces, says a press release. Works include acrylics, ceramics, encaustics, fabric, paper, natural materials and more.

Blalack and Host have previously co-exhibited at the Silicon Valley Open Studios, Morgan Hill Open Studios and Sixth Street Studio in Gilroy.

The Viewpoints exhibit is open 8am-5pm weekdays, and 1pm-5pm on weekends through July 11. The Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center is located at 17000 Monterey Road.

Friday Night Music Series

The chamber’s Morgan Hill Friday Night Music series runs June14 through Aug. 16 from 5:30-9:30pm at the Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road.

The lineup is as follows:

• June 21: Neverland

• June 28: Maroon Vibes

• July 5: Carnaval

• July 12: Alex Lucero Band

• July 19: Daze on the Green

• July 26: Pop Fiction

• Aug. 2: Soul Kiss

• Aug. 16:The Hitmen

For more information, visit the chamber of commerce website at morganhillchamber.org/.

Fundraiser supports therapeutic riding

One Step Closer’s 2024 fundraiser gala will take place 5-9pm June 23 at Coyote Ranch Event Center, featuring line dancing instruction, live auction, BBQ dinner, raffle, open bar and more.

Line dancing lessons will be taught by Janet Goddard, to live music by the Country Cougars. Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will be the auctioneer for the live auction items.

The fundraiser supports all programs at One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit that offers adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities and U.S. military veterans.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the June 23 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ces7ck4.

Boots & Brews Country Music Festival

The Boots & Brews Country Musical Festival features a lineup of Jake Owen, Randy Houser, Dylan Scott and Kassi Ashton. The concert takes place June 29 from 1-10pm at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex, 16500 Condit Road. For information and tickets, visit bootsandbrews.com.

Recreational swim

Morgan Hill Aquatics Center’s recreational swimming runs through Sept. 1.

Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1-4pm, and Saturday-Sunday, 1-5pm. From Aug. 14-Sept. 1, the hours change to weekends only from 1-5pm.

For information, visit morganhill.ca.gov/189/Aquatics-Center-AC.

The Downtown Splash pad at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, has reopened for the summer. The pad operates daily (excluding Fridays) from 11am to 3pm until Aug. 15.

Freedom Fest

Morgan Hill Freedom Fest brings a full schedule of Independence Day festivities on July 3-4. Events feature a parade, fireworks show, youth patriotic sing, 5K run and kids 1-mile, classic car show, live entertainment and more.

For information, visit morganhillfreedomfest.com.

Get fit, have fun

Learn the science behind fitness and how to incorporate it into your daily life with professional tips from Liz Melone, a NASM and AFAA Certified Personal Trainer and Group Instructor, Strength and Conditioning Specialist and Motivational Coach. The group session will take place 2:30-3:30pm July 17 at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.