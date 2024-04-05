Burnham joins Westmont Morgan Hill

Mia Burnham has been hired as Community Relations Director at Westmont of Morgan Hill, says a press release from Westmont.

A seasoned professional in senior living, Burnham is known for her integrity, work ethic and unwavering commitment to fairness and honesty when working with seniors and their families. Prior to working at Westmont, Burnham was the Sales Director for Atria of Almaden and has more than 20 years’ experience in sales and marketing, says the press release. She has a Bachelor’s in Business Management from Brooks College in Santa Clara.

Mia Burnham

“I have always had a natural ability to connect with our seniors and am able to nurture meaningful relationships,” Burnham said. “I feel that personal accountability to seniors is important, and you must have a steadfast moral compass whenever working with families.”

According to Westmont Living Regional Director of Sales and Marketing Nicholas Begane, “Mia is a respected member of her community, who has earned the trust and admiration of referral partners, social workers and discharge planners, and they rely on her expertise and compassion when entrusting her with their clients.”

Westmont Living is a privately-owned senior living provider based in La Jolla with more than 23 years of experience offering exceptional care to seniors, says the release. The company’s mission is to provide inspiring life experiences which enable residents and their families to lead full and enriching lives. Westmont currently operates 20 communities in California and Oregon. For more information, visit www.westmontliving.com.

Apply for city commissions

The City of Morgan Hill is seeking applications from residents interested in serving on the Library, Culture, and Arts Commission (LCAC) and the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The city is recruiting to fill five upcoming vacancies on the LCAC. There are four seats with terms ending April 1, 2028, and one with a term ending April 1, 2026. The city is also recruiting to fill three upcoming Parks and Recreation Commission vacancies, with terms ending April 1, 2028, according to the City of Morgan Hill’s website.

Applications will be accepted until April 5. To apply online, visit https://tinyurl.com/2j6x7zeh.

For additional information, contact Morgan Hill Public Services Director Chris Ghione at [email protected].

Ibiza Vibe comes to MH library

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library will host Ibiza Vibe, the Spanish guitar duo consisting of Albert Marques and Frank Flores. The concert will take place 12-1pm April 6 at the Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave.

The show is one of a series of events lined up this year for the Friends of the Library’s 50th anniversary. The local Friends group was established Oct. 24, 1974.

For more information, visit http://friendsmhlibrary.org/events.html.

Gourmet Alley meets Day on the Ridge

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association (GGFA) will participate in the 2024 Day on the Ridge by bringing its renowned Gourmet Alley team to serve as the event’s premier food vendor.

Scheduled for May 26, Day on the Ridge will feature an all-star lineup of rock ‘n roll headlined by the Kings of Chaos—composed of icons like Robin Zander, Sebastian Bach, Matt Sorum, Lita Ford and others, says a press release from the GGFA.

For the 2024 Day on the Ridge, all food at the event will be exclusively cooked, served and provided by the GGFA, promising attendees a “delicious experience with festival favorites.” On the menu are pepper steak sandwiches, garlic bread, scampi and pasta pesto.

The partnership “highlights the culinary prowess of the Gilroy Garlic Festival’s Gourmet Alley Team and underscores the festival’s commitment to community and charity,” says the press release.

Now in its sixth year, Day on the Ridge has raised more than $440,000 for local causes. Proceeds from this year’s event will support Gilroy-based St. Joseph’s Family Center’s mission

Tickets for Day on the Ridge cost $150 for general admission, and can be purchased online at https://dayontheridge.com/. Food and drink tickets are also available for sale on the event website.

For more information on becoming an event sponsor, contact Brenda Chizanskos at 408.210.9306 or [email protected].

Military equipment in Morgan Hill

The Morgan Hill Police Department will host a town hall meeting April 10 on the annual “Military Equipment Report.” The town hall will take place at 6pm in the city council chamber building, 17555 Peak Ave.

The MHPD’s annual military equipment report and its associated policies are available on the city’s website at https://www.morganhill.ca.gov/2275/Military-Equipment-Policies.

Under state law, law enforcement agencies that use military equipment are required to provide an annual report on the use of such equipment, according to the city.

Sidewalk Saturday returns April 13

Downtown Morgan Hill’s monthly Sidewalk Saturdays outdoor retail market will begin for the season on April 13. Vendors will sell handmade, locally crafted and natural products at the outdoor market event, which will take place on Third Street at Depot Street 10am-3pm.

Sidewalk Saturdays will continue on Third Street the second Saturday of the month, from April through December, from 10am-3pm. The event includes live music from 11am-2pm.

During Sidewalk Saturdays, Third Street in downtown Morgan Hill will be partially closed to create “a more festival-like atmosphere,” says the event page at buylocalmorganhill.com.

Drink wine for charity

The Santa Clara Valley Wine Auction, hosted by the Morgan Hill Community Foundation, will take place May 4 at Clos La Chance Winery in Morgan Hill.

The wine auction is an annual fundraiser for the Community Foundation. The event brings together the local community and visitors to discover a unique wine and culinary experience, and to connect with and support local charitable causes. Guests will enjoy Santa Clara Valley wines and curated bites from local vendors. Attendees may even bring home one-of-a-kind auction items featured in silent and live auctions at the event.

A special VIP experience is available for those who want to enjoy early event access, an exclusive selection of local reserve wines, barrel tasting and appetizers.

Proceeds from the May 4 auction will benefit local nonprofits and wineries.

VIP admission tickets (doors open at 5pm) cost $150. General admission tickets (doors open at 6pm) cost $95. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the MH Community Foundation’s website at https://www.morganhillcf.org/events/santa-clara-valley-wine-auction.