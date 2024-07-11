Friday Night Music Series

The chamber’s Morgan Hill Friday Night Music series runs June14 through Aug. 16 from 5:30-9:30pm at the Downtown Amphitheater, 17000 Monterey Road.

The lineup is as follows:

• July 12: Alex Lucero Band

• July 19: Daze on the Green

• July 26: Pop Fiction

• Aug. 2: Soul Kiss

• Aug. 16:The Hitmen

For more information, visit the chamber of commerce website at morganhillchamber.org/.

July is Recreation Month in Morgan Hill

The City of Morgan Hill is celebrating Recreation Month in July with a variety of free and fun events at local facilities. Activities include:

• July 10: Otter Pops at the Downtown Splash Pad, 11am-3pm

• July 12: Free Swim Day at the Aquatics Center for Morgan Hill Residents, 1pm-4pm

• July 18: Free Centennial Recreation Center Day for Morgan Hill Residents, 5am-9:30pm

• July 18: Magical Bridge: Got Talent! Part II, 6pm-8pm

• July 30: Free Intro to Pickleball Class, 5:30pm-6:30pm

Recreational swim

Morgan Hill Aquatics Center’s recreational swimming runs through Sept. 1.

Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1-4pm, and Saturday-Sunday, 1-5pm. From Aug. 14-Sept. 1, the hours change to weekends only from 1-5pm.

For information, visit morganhill.ca.gov/189/Aquatics-Center-AC.

The Downtown Splash pad at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, has reopened for the summer. The pad operates daily (excluding Fridays) from 11am to 3pm until Aug. 15.

Get fit, have fun

Learn the science behind fitness and how to incorporate it into your daily life with professional tips from Liz Melone, a NASM and AFAA Certified Personal Trainer and Group Instructor, Strength and Conditioning Specialist and Motivational Coach. The group session will take place 2:30-3:30pm July 17 at the Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill.

Cops & Robbers Ball supports public safety

The Community Law Enforcement Foundation (CLEF) of Morgan Hill will hold its annual Cops & Robbers Ball on Sept. 21 at Guglielmo Winery.

The event includes silent and live auctions, dinner, music and dancing, according to CLEF’s website. CLEF board members and supporters will also present the foundation’s annual award to local business owner and Morgan Hill Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Nick Gaich.

The theme for this year’s ball is “Boots Bow Ties & Bling.”

CLEF is a Morgan Hill nonprofit that supports “public safety through partnerships that provide resources to help the Morgan Hill Police Department perform at its highest level of service to the community,” says the organization’s website.

The ball takes place 5-10pm Sept. 21. Guglielmo Winery is located at 1480 East Main Ave. Tickets cost $125 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CLEF’s website: morganhillclef.org/events.

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• July 13: Faithful, Pearl Jam Tribute, and 40 Ounces to Freedom, a Sublime Tribute

• Aug. 3: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars Tribute, and Maroon Vibes, Maroon 5 Tribute

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister. Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.