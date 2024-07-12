The Fourth of July hit me a little different this year. Usually, a fun celebration of freedom, independence and national pride, I actually felt a little bit trapped this year.

I don’t know if you’ve noticed or not, but everywhere we find ourselves, it seems as if we’re being asked to take political sides. Even over a backyard hamburger or hotdog, we are asked what we think about any number of contested topics. Much like rooting for a sports team, we are expected to passionately root for a certain political party or cause to win or lose.

Pastor Trevor Van Laar

Unfortunately, there is little room for uncertainty, hesitation or even compromise. What happened to us? Why have we become so divided?

The Fourth of July is a powerful reminder of the struggle and sacrifice that brought about the United States’ independence. It is a celebration of liberty, self-governance and the pursuit of happiness. Yet, this freedom, which I truly love and value, is ultimately temporary and external.

Galatians 5:1 speaks to an eternal and internal freedom, one that frees our hearts from the effects of sin and the weight of legalism. The words of the Apostle Paul resonate profoundly in this context: “It is for freedom that you have been set free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.”

Unfortunately, in today’s world, the concept of freedom is often intertwined with political identity, taking sides and declaring winners and losers. Instead, Paul’s message encourages us to embrace a broader understanding of freedom that surpasses political divides.

Being open to others’ political attitudes and ideas does not mean disregarding personal opinions or disengaging from important civic duties or issues. Rather, it’s about prioritizing shared values of love, compassion and understanding over partisan loyalties.

As memories of the Fourth of July fade, we have a responsibility not only to reflect on, but to practice these principles of freedom in our daily lives in a way that unites rather than divides. Political freedom may allow us to live without external oppression, but spiritual freedom empowers us to live without the internal chains of guilt, shame and fear.

Paul’s exhortation to “stand firm” in Christ provides a call to resist returning to old ways of thinking and living that keep us bound.

Imagine a community (and a country) where people focus on what unites them rather than what divides them. A place where discussions are filled with respect and empathy, even when opinions differ.

By focusing on what truly matters—our shared humanity and the internal liberation that Christ offers—we can foster a spirit of unity and love. As we stand firm in our freedom, let us extend this message of hope and unity to others, creating a world where true freedom rings for all.

As we navigate the week after the Fourth of July, let’s carry with us the spirit of freedom that the holiday represents. Let’s honor the sacrifices made for our political liberties and, more importantly, embrace the profound unity and freedom offered by Christ. In doing so, we not only uphold the legacy of our forefathers but also live in true freedom.

Trevor Van Laar is a Pastor at Gilroy and San Martin Presbyterian Churches. He is a member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance and can be reached at [email protected].