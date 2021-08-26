good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 26, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Air quality advisories in effect for Friday, Saturday

Due to smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington

By: Staff Report
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing air quality advisories for Friday and Saturday because of wildfire smoke but says the pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert.

Smoke from wildfires across California and farther north in Oregon and Washington have prompted several air quality advisories in the region in recent weeks.

Air district officials say that the Bay Area should have moderate air quality and that they will monitor the pollution levels. Last week, excessive levels of smoke prompted the district to issue Spare the Air alerts, which ban wood burning both indoors and outdoors.

If anyone smells smoke, the air district advises them to stay inside with windows and doors closed and to set air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate.

The latest air quality readings in the region can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.  

Staff Report

