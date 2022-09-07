Local Scene: Rally for Juristac, Apply for AAUW Scholarship

Leadership scholarship

Each year the American Association of University Women (AAUW) selects a community member to receive a full scholarship to the Leadership Morgan Hill Program. Applications (21+ years old) for the scholarship for the Leadership Class of 2023 are available on the website, aauwmh.org.

Those interested can fill out the application and send it to [email protected] by Sept. 19. Applicants must be at least 21 years old.

For information on the program go to leadershipmorganhill.com.

Amah Mutsun co-sponsors rally against Sargent Quarry

The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band will join with representatives of dozens of organizations on Sept. 10 to rally against the proposed Sargent Quarry project in southern Santa Clara County.

The rally is scheduled for 1-4pm at McEntee Plaza in San Jose, in front of the Santa Clara County Government Building at 70 West Hedding Street.

Hundreds of tribal members and their supporters are planning to attend, to call on the county to deny the mine project’s permit on the tribe’s sacred ancestral lands known as Juristac, says a press release from the Amah Mutsun Tribe.

Speakers at the Sept. 10 rally will include elected officials, indigenous leaders as well as elders, scholars and representatives of environmental, human rights and faith organizations, says the press release. A total of 60 organizations are co-sponsoring the rally.

Sargent Quarry is proposed by Sargent Ranch Partners on a 403-acre property located about four miles south of Gilroy and one mile south of the Highways 101 and 25 interchange. The property sits within the 6,200-acre Sargent Ranch, which lies within the lands known to Native American inhabitants and their descendants as Juristac.

The Sargent Quarry proposal is currently undergoing an environmental review. A draft Environmental Impact Report on the project was completed earlier this summer, and members of the public have until Sept. 26 to submit comments on the document to county planning officials.

The project requires a conditional use permit from the county.

The Sargent Quarry proposal has also drawn the opposition of environmental advocates, who worry that the project could disrupt a key wildlife corridor and threaten local species.

Last week, Sargent Quarry’s developer offered to scale back their original proposal for the project to the option labeled “Alternative 3” in the draft EIR. Howard Justus, of Sargent Ranch Partners, said this option would reduce the projected impacts on tribal lands and the surrounding environment.

The press release from the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band says that a petition of opposition against Sargent Quarry will be presented at the Sept. 10 rally, with more than 20,000 signatures.

Maldonado admitted to Holy Cross

The College of the Holy Cross is excited to welcome Gabriel Galvan Maldonado, of Morgan Hill, as a member of the College’s Class of 2026, says a press release from the college.

At 904 students, representing the largest class in Holy Cross’ 179-year history, the Class of 2026 hails from 575 high schools, 14 countries and four continents. Twenty-five percent of the class are students of color and international students; 24 languages are spoken; and 50 members hold dual citizenship. Nine students live within 1 mile of campus, which is about the same number as those who live more than 5,000 miles from The Hill.

Tarantula Fest

Learn about your fuzzy, eight-legged friends at the annual Tarantula Fest Oct. 1 at Henry W. Coe State Park. The event is held at the park’s headquarters campground, at the end of East Dunne Avenue.

Take a leisurely walk with a volunteer naturalist and search for tarantulas, or go on a geocaching hike. Hang out at the kids’ table and create Tarantula Fest keepsakes. Talk to volunteers from the Wildlife Education Research Center and learn about their educational ambassador animals.

The Tarantula Fest takes place 10am-3pm Oct. 1. Food will be available for those who order in advance. To place an order for a meal or meals, visit https://coepark.net/tarantula-fest. Admission to the festival is free, but the park charges a parking fee of $8 per car, per day.

Bat Fest

The 2nd annual Bat Fest is scheduled for 4-9pm Oct. 22 at Rancho Canada Del Oro Open Space Preserve, located at 4289 Casa Loma Road in Morgan Hill. Learn about and possibly meet bats, owls and other creatures. Enjoy a mini-pumpkin patch, music, arts and crafts, food truck, festival games, snacks, photo booth, silent auction, raffle, starlight movie and local community organizations.

The event is a fundraiser for Saved By Nature. To purchase tickets for Bat Fest, or to become a sponsor, visit savedbynature.org/bat-fest.