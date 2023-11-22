Local Scene: Ragtime to Swing at the library

Ragtime to swing

Enjoy a musical journey, Ragtime to Swing, with Mark Gaetano on piano on Dec. 8 at 4pm, at the Morgan Hill Library. Gaetano has 50 years of experience in music and theater, most recently at the 88 Keys Café.

This special program is presented by the Friends of the Morgan Hill Library. There will also be gift quality and holiday books available for sale.

The Morgan Hill Library is located at 660 West Main Ave.

Superior Court, local families celebrate National Adoption Day

On Nov. 17, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judicial Officers and staff, along with the County Department of Family and Children’s Services, gathered at the Family Justice Center Courthouse to celebrate National Adoption Day to formalize 23 adoptions for children ranging in age from 1-13 years old.

“Adoption Day is a culminating event that recognizes our families who have provided permanency by opening up their arms, hearts and homes,” said Damion Wright, Director of the Department of Family and Children’s Services. “Our adoptive parents have made a commitment to ensure a child has a family to call their own. And there is nothing more important than family as it provides security, safety and love. There is nothing more significant to a child than being able to call a home ‘a forever home.’”

On National Adoption Day, courts and communities throughout the U.S. collaborate to finalize thousands of adoptions of children and honor adopting families, says a press release from Santa Clara County Superior Court. Numerous community events are held each year to celebrate the adoption of foster care children by loving parents.

“Each adoption story is unique and although children and families come to adoption through diverse paths, they all endure the process with open hearts,” said Presiding Judge Beth McGowen. “It takes patience, flexibility and a willingness to learn as an adoptive parent and an adoptee. We are grateful for all those who play a role in finding permanency for children in need of a family.”

Locally, Adoption Day is an opportunity to increase public awareness of the need for adoptive parents, educate would-be parents about the adoption process, and celebrate the local families who have opened their lives to children in need of permanent homes, says the press release.

Mount Madonna School prepares for ‘Elf The Musical Jr.’

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to locate his birth father in New York City.

Based on the holiday film, “Elf The Musical Jr.”—as embodied onstage by Mount Madonna School’s (MMS) middle school cast—follows Buddy the elf in his quest to find his true identity.

Performances are Dec. 9 and 10 at 2pm at Mount Madonna School’s Hawks’ Nest Theater, 491 Summit Road in Watsonville.

“‘Elf Jr.’ is a sleigh ride through the core values of friendship, openness and self-discovery—all served up with a generous helping of holiday cheer,” Director Chelsea Otterness said. “It’s a story that will entertain, and also teach lessons our young cast will carry with them for life.”

“The message of this story is that it is important to believe in things even if you think they are childish and silly,” said eighth-grader Jacqui Overson, who plays the role of Jovi, Buddy’s love interest. “You don’t need to be serious and sulky all the time.”

Eighth-grader Deja Orozco is cast in the role of Santa Claus.

“Santa wants people to be on the good list and doesn’t enjoy giving people coal,” Orozco said. “Santa cares for people a lot, and I really do care about my loved ones too. Santa Claus likes to teach the elves, and I like to do this too; I teach my niece how to be caring and how to interact with people who aren’t being nice to her.”

Originally produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures in association with Unique Features, “Elf The Musical Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for those 18 and under. For tickets, visit mms-elfthemusical.brownpapertickets.com.