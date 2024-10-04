Alvarado, Marmarou make president’s list

Alvaro Alvarado and Denise Marmarou, both of Morgan Hill, were named to the summer 2024 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the term are named to the president’s list.

Rose named to dean’s list

Kyle Rose, of Morgan Hill, was named to the summer 2024 dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Oct. 5 book sale supports the library

The Friends of the Morgan Hill Library celebrate their 50th anniversary with a fall book sale from 10am-3pm Oct. 5 at the Morgan Hill Library, 660 West Main Ave. A preview sale for members of the Friends and those who join that day will begin at 9am.

All books and media are on sale for $1 or less, and children’s books are only 25 cents each. The bag sale starts at 2pm with grocery bags of books specially priced at $5.

Additional upcoming 50th anniversary programs include Ibiza Vibe flamenco guitar duo at 11am Oct. 26, the anniversary celebration date. There will also be family Zumba, children’s activities, wildlife exhibits, book giveaways, treats and displays about the history of the Friends.

MHPD blood drive

The Morgan Hill Police Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to sponsor the “Faith & Blue Blood Drive” from 9am-3pm Oct. 11 in Morgan Hill. The blood drive will take place in the El Toro Room of the Morgan Hill Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

To register and reserve a time to donate blood, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdf6u67m.

Remembering local publisher

A celebration of the life of Morgan Hill publisher Marty Cheek is scheduled for Oct. 12 at Villa Mira Monte, 17860 Monterey Road. Cheek died Sept. 9 at age 57. He co-founded Morgan Hill Life in 2013. Before that, he wrote for the Morgan Hill Times, Gilroy Dispatch and Los Gatos Weekly-Times.

Airport Day is Oct. 26

The fourth annual San Martin Airport Day and Food Truck Fly-In is scheduled for 9am-3pm Oct. 26 at the San Martin Airport. The free event features aircraft demonstrations; food offerings from local food trucks; live music; aircraft on display; skydiving demonstrations; RC aircraft performances; meet-and-greets with local pilots and flight schools; classic car show; silent auction; tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting, in the early morning before the event); and a beer and wine garden.

Airport Day festivities are organized by the South County Airport Pilots Association (SCAPA), a local nonprofit that supports and promotes general aviation and the local airport. The event is a “wonderful, family-friendly opportunity for aviation enthusiasts and community members to come together, enjoy delicious food and celebrate our shared passion for aviation,” says a press release from SCAPA.

Also at the event, SCAPA will award three scholarships of $3,000 each to provide financial assistance for local students pursuing careers in aviation.

The San Martin Airport is located at 13030 Murphy Ave. in San Martin.

The Haunt resumes

Morgan Hill Haunt, the city’s annual competition for the best Halloween season home decorations, has begun. Registration opens that day on the city’s website, at morganhill.ca.gov/2460/Morgan-Hill-Haunt. Registration is free.

Get creative as you frighten your neighbors for the ultimate Halloween home decorating bragging rights. The competition is sponsored by the Morgan Hill Parks and Recreation department.

The entry deadline is Oct. 15. Drive-by judging will take place Oct. 17-21. Entries will be judged on Most Creative, Best Use of Effects and Scaries Decor.

Tarantula Fest is Oct. 5

The Morgan Hill Tarantula Festival will take place 10am-3pm Oct. 5 at Henry W. Coe State Park headquarters, 9000 East Dunne Ave.

The family friendly event is packed with nature and wildlife-themed activities, perfect for children and anyone with a curious mind. Explore educational opportunities in biology, geology and citizen science. Enjoy grilled burgers and hot dogs at lunch time.