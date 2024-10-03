The Nov. 5 general election is just over one month away, and many voters will begin filling out and returning their ballots by mail and in person next week.

Early voting starts Oct. 7, when voters can cast their ballots in person at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office or at one of numerous secure ballot dropboxes stationed throughout the county. For a list of dropbox locations and the registrar’s office hours, visit the registrar of voters’ website at vote.santaclaracounty.gov/.

In Morgan Hill, the mayor’s seat and two city council district positions—Districts A and C—are on the ballot. The city treasurer’s office is also on the ballot, with Cindy Rogers Murphy and Raymon Saechao listed as candidates.

On the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Trustees, seats for Trustee Areas 5, 6 and 7 are up for grabs with only one incumbent—Mary Patterson of TA6—running for reelection. Patterson faces Rebecca Munson for the TA6 seat.

Running for MHUSD TA5 are Tyler Smith and Jennifer Marquez; and Tom Pocus and Veronica Andrade are running for TA7.

In an effort to give Morgan Hill’s voters more insight into their choices, this newspaper will be profiling local candidates in our pages and on our website over the coming weeks.

This week, we feature candidates for Morgan Hill Mayor as well as City Council District A.

Running for council

Morgan Hill City Council District A is currently represented by Gino Borgioli, who is not running for reelection this year. Candidates on the ballot are local business owner David Dindak; and former high school teacher Miriam Vega, who is also a former business owner in Morgan Hill.

In District C, engineer and business owner Michael Orosco faces Soraida Iwanaga, a nurse at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz.

The District C is currently occupied by Rene Spring, who declined to run for reelection after two four-year terms on the council.

For mayor, incumbent Mark Turner faces District B City Council member Yvonne Martinez Beltran. The mayor’s term is two years in Morgan Hill.

The Times sent each candidate a list of the same five questions. Their answers are printed below, edited for space and clarity. Martinez Beltran did not send her responses before the Times’ print deadline.

David Dindak, District A

Times: Is there any personal or professional information about yourself that you want to share with the voters?

David Dindak: Morgan Hill has been home since the late 1980s. I have two children and four grandchildren who give me strength and inspiration. I have owned Bubbles & Brew downtown for over 10.5 years and have been a licensed Real Estate Agent since 2021. My volunteer accomplishments began with serving the Bicycle Trails Advisory Committee from 2006-07. Since then, I have served on various nonprofit organization committees to include Downtown Association, Rotary, Air For Paws, Santa Clara Wine Auction, Freedom Fest, during COVID – Meals For Heroes and a 2024 graduate of Leadership Morgan Hill.

David Dindak

Why are you running for Morgan Hill City Council?

Morgan Hill has grown from a population around 24,000 when I moved here to over 46,000. With growth comes challenges of safety, housing and infrastructure. I love this town and am very passionate about its future. This is evidenced by my commitment to the community in many capacities over the years. President of the Downtown Association, graduate of Leadership Class of 2024, and a Rotarian, I made the decision to become a City Council member wanting the residents of Morgan Hill to enjoy the same safety and quality of life my family experienced growing up.

What are some pressing issues in your district that you would like to work on if elected?

One topic with residents in District A is traffic at Watsonville Road and Santa Teresa Boulevard. The city has identified this with a possible traffic control solution of a roundabout. This would be a lower cost model as opposed to a light-controlled intersection. Another topic is the annoyance of after hours vehicular noise at the Fourth Street garage.

Wholistically for the city, concern is over housing development. We should be able to determine our own future. The state has mandated Morgan Hill build more units with no infrastructure funding than we can handle. We must lobby Sacramento for fair and equal solutions.

If the city discovered $5 million that needed to be allocated immediately, what areas would you spend that money on, and why?

Staffing our police department is a priority. Having a population of 46,384, we would need an additional eight officers to be in line with the county per capita ratio of 1 officer per 1,000 residents. The department is also in need of equipment like trailer cameras for special events and citywide camera upgrades.

It is important to maintain a long-term water supply and waste system for which operational costs have grown considerably as shown in the Wastewater Rates Adjustment Public Hearing in August 2024. There is a need to allocate funds seeking innovative ways to better manage our system.

Why should Morgan Hill elect you to the city council?

My experience as a successful downtown business owner and entrepreneur has prepared me to meet the current and future challenges our city will face. I have learned how to maintain a sustainable budget and seek innovative ways to grow. I have a professional attitude and ability to promote teamwork. I will follow the Sustainable Morgan Hill Plan and the code of ethics recently adopted by Council.

I am willing to work hard, ask tough questions and put the interests of the Morgan Hill residents first before special interests for a better quality of life.

Miriam Vega, District A

Is there any personal or professional information about yourself that you want to share with the voters?

Miriam Vega: I’m a lifelong Morgan Hill resident. I grew up here, graduated from Live Oak High School, and raised my son in this vibrant community. I ran a successful local restaurant, La Nina Perdida, fueled by my love for cooking and my business savvy.

Miriam Vega

My professional journey includes being a high school teacher, where I hone my skills in patience, empathy and relationship building with students and parents. Additionally, my experience as a local business owner in the food and hospitality sector taught me valuable lessons in fiscal management and community engagement. In my free time, I enjoy community events and spending quality time with my son.

Why are you running for Morgan Hill City Council?

I am running for Morgan Hill City Council because I am committed to the future of our community and believe in working for the best interests of all families in Morgan Hill and especially in District A. My interest in education, local business and community involvement drives my desire to ensure that Morgan Hill remains a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable place to live.

What are some of the pressing issues in your district that you would like to work on if elected?

If elected, I will be involved in pressing issues such as public safety, balancing the budget, economic development and advocating for housing solutions to make houses more affordable for all families. I will collaborate with local law enforcement and stakeholders to address neighborhood concerns, promote responsible growth and high-paying job opportunities especially in manufacturing and health care.

If the city discovered $5 million that needed to be allocated immediately, what areas would you spend that money on, and why?

I would consider if the $5 million is a one-time saving or if it’s going to be available revenue in future years. If it is a one time savings, I would engage District A residents to gather feedback on infrastructure needs and priorities. If the money was going to be ongoing revenue, I would use the money to fund the two additional police officers and the operational costs for the third fire station, which the city manager has determined are needed given the growth of the city.

I would prioritize public safety and infrastructure projects including road and pathway enhancements to improve safety and accessibility for all residents (and) public transit options that make commuting easier and reduce traffic congestion.

Why should Morgan Hill elect you to the city council?

I bring a unique blend of experience, dedication and community roots. My background as an educator and business owner equips me with the skills needed to navigate challenges effectively and promote collaborative solutions. I am committed to listening to the needs of our residents, ensuring transparency, and advocating for a brighter future for families in District A. I am determined, loyal and ready to serve our community with integrity.